With the recent changes in U.S. policy directed by the Trump administration, Canada has been reaching out to longtime partners in Europe and now Japan, to reaffirm its long standing policy building of strong international ties.

The latest example is a statement issued by the government following the Canadian Space Agency’s participation in the Japanese SPACETIDE conference and a meeting with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

The statement in part reads:

The meeting reaffirmed the longstanding and productive relationship between the two space agencies ranging from their partnership in the International Space Station, the International Charter Space and Major Disasters, and the renewal of their commitment to sharing valuable Earth observation data – a collaboration that started in 2021. Canada and Japan have a long history of cooperation. Together, the CSA and JAXA are working on complementary lunar exploration technologies to help establish a long-term human presence on the Moon. Looking ahead, both countries are focused on developing next-generation technologies to ensure a sustainable and secure future in space.

Lisa Campbell, President of the Canadian Space Agency said, “By strengthening our collaboration with Japan, whether in Earth observation, lunar exploration, or industry development, we are advancing shared priorities like sustainability, resilience, and new economic opportunities.”

JAXA and CSA delegations. Credit: Canadian Space Agency.

Hiroshi Yamakawa, President of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency added, “The visit of President Campbell was a valuable opportunity for JAXA and the CSA to renew the commitment to our strengthening partnership. We were also able to introduce JAXA’s diverse research and development activities, including initiatives such as Earth observation, lunar missions, space science exploration and Space Strategy Fund. JAXA looks forward to continuing this longstanding relationship to support the peaceful and sustainable use of outer space as well as the advancement of science and technology.”

Related