Canadians will be taking to parks, streets and everywhere in between across the country on Canada Day on Tuesday, and thousands are expected to descend on the nation’s capital to take in the festivities.

The celebrations will come amid a year that has seen Canadians face repeated threats of annexation and a continuing trade war from U.S. President Donald Trump, fuelling a surging ‘Buy Canadian’ movement and a groundswell of renewed patriotism.

So, what will Canada Day celebrations offer from the capital?

What’s happening on Canada Day?

On Parliament Hill, visitors can witness the traditional Changing of the Guard ceremony at 10 a.m. and enjoy the Royal Canadian Air Force pipes and drum show at 2 p.m. or 3:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The Snowbirds will also perform an aerial show at 4 p.m. for those wanting to look to the sky for the celebrations.

Get daily National news Get the day’s top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Canada’s capital has also set up a big screen on Parliament Hill for people to watch the celebrations for free, including the national show at noon, featuring tributes, Canadian “icons and artists” and a ceremony to promote the country’s culture.

Performances will include Amanda Marshall, Garou, Thompson Egbo-Egbo, Rafaëlle Roy, Alli Walker and Sonia Benezra.

A short film screening will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., and the national evening show begins at 8 p.m.

2:13

Montreal Canada Day celebrations will go without a parade again



Trending Now Trump says U.S. terminating trade talks with Canada ‘effective immediately’

Best concealers for the over-40 crowd

The national evening show will feature musical performances and see “waves of red and white” move through LeBreton Flats Park, with performances being streamed in from Summerside, P.E.I., Yellowknife and Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

Sarah McLachlan, Blue Rodeo, Tom Cochrane, Amanda Marshall, Cœur de pirate, Dear Rouge, Brenda Montana, Jeff Douglas and Enola Bedard are among the artists set to perform either in Ottawa or from various other locations.

Canadian Heritage, the federal department organizing the celebrations, also released a playlist of the various artists performing, including those previously mentioned and others like Roch Voisine, Mitsou, Morgan Grace, Billie du Page and Aasiva. The full list can be found here.

Attendees can take in the show from the park, or watch it on big screens on Parliament Hill and the Supreme Court of Canada.

More on Canada

More videos

Those who want to head right to LeBreton Flats Park will also have plenty to do, ranging from a “Celebrate Canada Space, Loud and Proud” experience with talents, cultures and innovations “that make Canada shine.”

People interested in some history can also head to the Supreme Court of Canada from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. to see a special exhibit on the history of the court as it marks its 150th anniversary.

There will also be activities, including an introductory camping workshop, a makeup station, a Djembe rhythm activity and “dynamic yoga” at the court at different times during the day.

Then, at 10 p.m., fireworks will light up the sky over Ottawa as the Canada Day festivities draw to a close.