Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is appealing to a demographic that has historically been elusive and difficult to catch for his party, the young voters. At his Calgary rally on Friday(April 25), he called for the “biggest voter turnout in Canadian history” to bring changes he believes the country desperately needs.Standing before a crowd of thousands in Calgary, he asked, “Are you going to reach out to those who have lost hope and show them that voting for change offers a chance for a better future?”

This is seen as a bold step as young Canadians traditionally have supported left-wing parties, with the Liberals enjoying strong support. But the recent polling indicates a significant shift, where the survey shows that there is a major shift in young voters aged 18-34 who now back the Conservatives.

A major reason behind this shift is the economic issues, as young Canadians are grappling with high housing costs, inflation, and job insecurity. Trump’s restrictive policies, tariffs, and global uncertainty add to this pressure.

Poilievre’s focus on these concerns resonates with a generation that feels left behind by the status quo. His promises to reduce government intervention and cut taxes are particularly appealing to those who feel burdened by economic challenges.

His appeals are not limited to a policy shift but also an identity shift. According to analysts, he has successfully positioned the Conservative Party as a champion of individual freedom and economic opportunity. David Coletto, founder and CEO of the Ottawa-based polling and market research firm Abacus Data, believes that Poilievre requires an exceptionally high voter turnout. Coletto pointed out that Justin Trudeau’s success in 2015 was partly due to his ability to win over young voters.”He needs to find a way to inspire younger, less consistent, and more unlikely voters, individuals who may not have participated in past elections,” Coletto remarked.

Conservatives are likely hoping the polls are underestimating their support, as happened in the previous two elections. However, he noted that even if the polls are off by one or two percentage points, it probably won’t alter the result of this year’s election.

“The only variable left is to out-hustle and out-turnout your competitors,” Coletto emphasized.

It becomes important to know that despite winning the popular vote in both the 2021 and 2019 elections, the Conservatives ultimately lost those races.

Geneviève Tellier, a political science professor, suggests that Poilievre’s focus should shift to swing regions like Ontario if he hopes to win more seats.

However, the problem lies in the fact that young people have been less likely to vote, and Poilievre’s success hinges on mobilizing this demographic due to which his campaign is focusing on outreach efforts and encouraging young Canadians to make their voices heard at the polls.

