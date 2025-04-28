The final day of a federal election campaign is typically full of rallies, speeches, and last-minute efforts to secure votes and build momentum. But the mood shifted dramatically when a tragedy in Vancouver shifted the tone of an otherwise intense final day of election campaigning on April 27, 2025, forcing political leaders to pause their election campaigns.A black SUV slammed into the crowd, claiming the lives of 11 people and injuring 20 others at the Lapu Lapu Day festival in Vancouver, an event that was celebrating the contributions of the Filipino Canadian community. Police described this tragedy as a “car-ramming attack” and ruled out “terrorism” as a motive.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo, a 30-year-old man, was accused and charged with murder for driving into the crowd at the Lapu Lapu Day festival. Police revealed that Lo has a “significant history” with law enforcement and healthcare professionals, particularly related to mental health issues. As the investigation continues, he is scheduled to appear in court later on Sunday afternoon.

Leaders Offer Condolences



Prime Minister Mark Carney canceled his morning events to address the nation on Sunday and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

Live Events

“Last night, families lost a sister, a brother, a mother, a father, a son or daughter. Those families are living every family’s nightmare,” Carney said. Carney reiterated that all Canadians are grieving together, standing in solidarity with the victims’ loved ones.

“I know that I join all Canadians in mourning with you. I know that Canadians are united with you,” Carney continued.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spoke to members of a Filipino community church in Mississauga, Ontario. Standing with his wife, Anaida, he shared his sorrow over the innocent lives lost in the tragic event.

“I know many of you are shocked, heartbroken, and saddened by this senseless act of violence and by the innocent lives that have been lost,” Poilievre said. “All Canadians are united in solidarity with the Filipino community.”

Later, he attended a rally in Oakville, Ontario, where the crowd observed a moment of silence for the victims.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was present at the Lapu Lapu Day festival, just minutes before the tragic incident took place. After the incident, he was visibly shaken, recalling the families he had met at the celebration.

“There were kids there, there were families there, they were so full of joy,” Singh said. “I don’t have the words to describe the pain I am feeling right now, the lives that are lost.”

Singh canceled several campaign events on Sunday, including attending the Vaisakhi parade in Oliver, B.C., and he vowed to ensure that hate would not prevail.

“We honour those we lost, not by giving in to fear, but by living in their spirit, by building a Canada where no one is treated as disposable,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet did not change his campaign schedule, but he expressed his thoughts and condolences to the victims and everyone affected.

When the nation goes to vote on Monday, it grapples with the shock and heartbreak of the tragedy and reflects that, regardless of all differences, Canadians stand together.

