The morning after a divisive federal election, Ontario Premier Doug Ford chose a path of conciliation. Despite a stinging rebuke from a newly elected Conservative MP, Ford signaled a desire for unity, prioritizing the challenges facing the nation over political sparring. “All Canadians have to unite against the real threat, which is the economic harm that will be caused by Trump’s tariffs,” Ford stated, his focus firmly on the external pressures facing the country.

Jamil Jivani, the newly elected MP for Bowmanville-Oshawa North, had openly criticized Ford’s involvement in the federal campaign, calling him a “problem” and an opportunist.

This followed Ford’s campaign manager, Kory Tenycke, and Ford himself, openly criticizing Pierre Poilievre’s campaign strategy, particularly regarding the US tariff threat.

“Sometimes the truth hurts,” Ford had said during the campaign, a comment that clearly rankled some within the Conservative ranks.

However, in the aftermath of the Liberal victory, Ford opted for a more diplomatic approach. He expressed his willingness to work with Mark Carney’s Liberals, emphasizing the “crucial” moment for Ontario and Canada. “I look forward to working with the victors,” Ford declared, signaling a desire to move forward. Ford’s focus shifted to pressing provincial and national concerns. He called on the new Liberal government to fulfill its promises regarding the dismantling of internal trade barriers and the acceleration of resource development projects, notably in the mineral-rich Ring of Fire region.

He also stressed the importance of infrastructure development, including pipelines, highways, and rail lines, to facilitate the movement of Canadian goods and reduce dependence on the United States.

Ford’s decision to prioritize unity and collaboration over political retribution highlighted the complex dynamics of Canadian politics.

While internal party tensions simmered, the premier’s emphasis on addressing shared challenges underscored the need for cooperation in the face of external economic threats.

