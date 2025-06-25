Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada is “looking for a closer partnership” with the European Union — but not to become a member.

While speaking from the NATO summit in the Netherlands — where he announced Canada’s promise to spend five per cent of gross domestic product on defence by 2035 — Carney was asked whether he has given any thought to trying to join the bloc of European nations.

“The short answer is no,” he said. “That’s not the intent. That’s not the pathway we’re on.”

WATCH | No plans for EU membership, says Carney: No plans for Canada to seek EU membership, Carney says Prime Minister Mark Carney, asked Wednesday if there were any discussion about Canada possibly joining the European Union, said his intent is to build stronger relations with the EU and become a closer partner with the bloc — not a member.

“We co-operate much more clearly and broadly to our mutual benefit,” he said. “Not as a member, but along that continuum.”

Defence partnership

These comments come days after Carney took steps to draw Canada closer to Europe. On Monday, he signed a strategic defence and security partnership with the EU — seen as a move toward making Canada less reliant on the United States.

A joint EU/Canada statement says the two parties agreed to a “new ambitious and comprehensive partnership” to “promote shared prosperity, democratic values, peace and security” that goes well beyond security co-operation.

To do that, the statement says, Canada and the EU launched a process that “will move Canada and the EU closer together” on a number of fronts such as trade, supply chains, aligning regulations, artificial intelligence, climate change, justice and international crisis response on top of security and defence.

Carney said the agreement he signed with the European Union this week will help build Canada’s industries while securing the its territory. (Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes)

From the NATO summit, Carney reiterated some of those values that he says make Canada “the most European of non-European nations” — a line he has repeated since becoming prime minister.

He highlighted Canada and the EU’s shared values of “liberty” and “democracy” as well as the importance the two parties put on “solidarity” and “sustainability.”

First trip as PM

The prime minister made his desire to work more closely with Europe clear from the start of his mandate.

Just days after being sworn into office, Carney headed on his first international trip to France and the United Kingdom.

WATCH | Carney comments on European allies during first foreign trip: Canada must strengthen ties with reliable allies like France, Carney says Prime Minister Mark Carney, appearing alongside French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Monday, said Canada and France must strengthen their ties, adding that ‘Canada is a reliable, trustworthy and strong partner of France.’

Before a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron during that trip in March, Carney said in French that “it is more important than ever for Canada to strengthen its ties with its reliable allies, such as France.”

He said France “shares our values and lives them through action, during this age of economic and geopolitical crisis.”

“We are receiving you and welcoming you as a friend with great joy,” Macron said of Canada during Carney’s visit, highlighting both countries’ ambitions for the “fair trade and protection of the planet.”

French President Emmanuel Macron has said his country’s relationship with Canada is deeply valued. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

That trip — meant to seek support from two of Canada’s oldest allies — came as U.S. President Donald Trump was continuing to attack Canada’s sovereignty and economy.

The president had already imposed tariffs on some Canadian products and was threatening more — all while repeatedly stating his desire for Canada to become the 51st state.

The two countries are currently in negotiations to remove tariffs and counter-tariffs.