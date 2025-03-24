Canada has launched a dispute against China at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over additional duties on agricultural and fishery products, the international body said on Monday.
“Canada has requested WTO dispute consultations with China concerning Chinese measures that impose additional import duties on certain agricultural and fishery products from Canada,” the agency said.
Aquatic products and pork, meanwhile, will face a 25 per cent levy.
Canadian industry leaders have said they would be hit hard by the new tariffs, which follow a Beijing investigation into levies imposed by Ottawa on Chinese goods last year.