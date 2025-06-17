In a sign that Canada-India relations are defrosting, the two countries have agreed to reinstate their high commissioners and are eyeing renewed visa services to each other’s citizens and businesses.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the move following his bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 summit in Alberta.

The two countries expelled each other’s high commissioners, senior diplomats who are similar to ambassadors, last fall after the RCMP accused the Indian government of playing a role in a network of violence in Canada, including homicides and extortion.

Then prime minister Justin Trudeau, backed by security officials, alleged Indian diplomats were collecting information about Canadians and passing it on to organized crime members to attack Canadians.

India responded in kind.

Trudeau also said two years ago that Canada had evidence linking Indian agents to the 2023 Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing in B.C.

According to the prime minister’s readout, Carney raised priorities on the G7 agenda, “including transnational crime and repression, security and the rules-based order” with Modi.

The two leaders also discussed “significant commercial links,” including supply chains and energy, said the statement.