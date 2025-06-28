The Canadian government has ordered Chinese surveillance technology company Hikvision to shut down its Canadian operations, citing national security concerns.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly announced the decision late Friday(June 27), stating the move follows a formal national security review under the Investment Canada Act. The review involved intelligence and security assessments provided by Canada’s national agencies.

“The government has determined that Hikvision Canada Inc.’s continued operations in Canada would be injurious to Canada’s national security,” Joly wrote in a post on X.

Hikvision, formally known as Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of surveillance cameras and related equipment. The company has operated in Canada through a subsidiary since 2014.

The decision comes amid growing international scrutiny of Hikvision. The US, UK, and Australia have previously placed sanctions or restrictions on the company over allegations that its technology was used in the surveillance of Uyghur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region, allegations Beijing has denied. Major retailers such as Best Buy and Home Depot stopped selling Hikvision products as early as 2021.

Live Events



While Canadian officials did not disclose the specific threat that triggered this review, the Investment Canada Act allows Ottawa to investigate and block foreign investments that pose potential risks to national security.In a statement issued Saturday, Hikvision said it “strongly disagrees” with the government’s decision.“We believe it lacks a factual basis, procedural fairness, and transparency,” the company said. “Instead of evaluating our technology on its cybersecurity merits, the decision appears to be driven by the parent company’s country of origin, reflecting broader geopolitical tensions and an unjustified bias against Chinese companies.”

Hikvision added that it fully cooperated with Canadian authorities and submitted all requested documentation.

Along with the shutdown order, Minister Joly said the federal government will ensure that departments, agencies, and Crown corporations do not purchase or use Hikvision equipment moving forward. She also announced a review of government buildings to identify and phase out any legacy Hikvision devices.

“I strongly urge Canadians to take note of this decision and make their own decisions accordingly,” Joly added.

The Chinese Embassy in Ottawa has not yet commented on the decision.

