Hundreds of community and environmental groups are coming together this Plastic Free July to call for a future free of plastic pollution – and Environmental Defence is one of them! The call is being sent to governments around the world to demand a global plastics treaty that reins in plastic production, use, waste and pollution.

You may remember that Canada hosted a round of treaty negotiations in April 2024, in Ottawa. Since then, the government has stepped up with the world’s most ambitious countries to commit to global measures to reduce plastic production and eliminate the most harmful plastic products and chemicals found in plastics.

Canada and its allies must hold the line to ensure we get a global treaty that ends plastic pollution.

Early next month, governments are gathering again for what could be the final round of negotiations for a global treaty. Canada must play a lead role to get this deal across the finish line and implement strong measures against plastic pollution across the country – and we need your help to get the message across.

Click here to call Canada’s new environment minister, Julie Dabrusin, today to ask her to prioritize action on plastic pollution.

Unfortunately, a small number of governments – including Saudi Arabia, Iran and Russia – have been holding back the negotiations by refusing to agree to any global measures. They pretend each country doing what it wants will solve the global pollution crisis. This bloc of countries has been repeating industry talking points, falsely claiming that we can stop plastic pollution with better waste management and recycling. They want to let the plastics and petrochemical industry continue to profit from polluting the planet.

It’s make or break time for Canada and other members of the High-Ambition Coalition to End Plastic Pollution. They need to stand up to industry and petrostate shenanigans, to protect people and the environment. We need a strong global treaty that is capable of addressing one of the most urgent environmental problems of our time, not a handshake deal that allows irresponsible governments to let industry do whatever it wants.

The treaty must include requirements for all countries that sign on to:

Reduce and control plastic production, so we can turn off the plastic tap

Eliminate harmful chemicals in plastic products

Require companies to reveal what chemicals are in their plastics (since there are thousands of chemicals in plastic products that haven’t been tested for safety!)

Adopt reuse and refill systems to replace single-use plastic products and packaging

Ensure a just transition away from plastic for workers at all phases of the plastics lifecycle, from production to waste management

Protect human rights and the rights of Indigenous Peoples , and address the disproportionate impacts of plastic production, use and waste on Indigenous Peoples, people of colour and people living in Global South countries

Include effective decision-making to enhance the Treaty over time, including voting to allow a majority of countries to make amendments while denying a veto to the petrochemical bloc.

Canada’s new Environment Minister needs to hear that people want action on plastic pollution – both on the world stage and here at home.

Please help us send a strong message by calling Minister Julie Dabrusin today.