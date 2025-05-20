



A strike notice was received by the Crown Corporation from the union, signalling shutdown by Friday morning at midnight.

The union representing more than 55,000 postal workers informed the management of its decision on Monday.

Canada Post said the corporation is accepting no new items until the end of the strike. As for those items already in possession, they “would be secured but not delivered,” The Canadian Press reports.

— More to come

