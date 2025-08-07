The U.S. State Department has announced that a new visa bond program will take effect starting Aug. 20. Certain visitors, including some Canadian permanent residents, may have to post a bond of up to US$15,000 in order to visit the U.S. The new policy is part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to crack down on illegal immigrants in the country, and it comes after the government introduced a US$250 visa integrity fee in June. Here’s what to know about the visa bond policy and who will be impacted by it.