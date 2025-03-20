China executed four Canadians in recent months, Canada’s foreign affairs minister said Wednesday. Such executions of Westerners were relatively rare.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said she and former prime minister Justin Trudeau asked for clemency in the drug-related accusations involving the dual citizens.

Beijing’s embassy in Ottawa said the executions were due to drug crimes and noted that China does not recognise dual citizenship.

“We strongly condemn the executions,” Joly told reporters in Ottawa. “I asked personally for leniency … They were all dual citizens.”

Joly said Canada consistently asks for clemency for Canadians facing the death penalty abroad. She said the families have asked the government to withhold details of the identity of the four individuals.

Global Affairs spokeswoman Charlotte MacLeod said they continue to provide consular assistance to families and requested that the media respect their privacy. She said Ottawa continues to advocate for clemency for Robert Schellenberg, a Canadian who was sentenced to death for drug smuggling.