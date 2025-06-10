



OTTAWA — Canada has joined the United Kingdom and other allies in announcing sanctions against two members of Israel’s government who it says have incited violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank.

The move was announced in a joint statement released this morning by Global Affairs Canada and targets National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, two far-right members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet.

“Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have incited extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian human rights,” the statement reads.

“Extremist rhetoric advocating the forced displacement of Palestinians and the creation of new Israeli settlements is appalling and dangerous.”

In a statement to National Post, Israel’s foreign minister, Gideon Sa’ar, said the sanctions are “outrageous.”

“It is outrageous that elected representatives and members of the government are subjected to these kind of measures,” said Sa’ar.

“I discussed it earlier today with PM Netanyahu, and we will hold a special government meeting early next week to decide on our response to this unacceptable decision,” he said.

The countries’ statement says it has raised the issue with the Israeli government, but says “violent perpetrators continue to act with encouragement and impunity.”

“This is why we have taken this action now – to hold those responsible to account. The Israeli Government must uphold its obligations under international law and we call on it to take meaningful action to end extremist, violent and expansionist rhetoric.”

With files from Rahim Mohamed

National Post

