Pimicikamak Cree Nation suffers



More than 17,000 residents are expected to evacuate as wildfires rage across Manitoba, marking one of the largest displacements in the province’s history.

Among the hardest-hit are Indigenous communities like the Pimicikamak Cree Nation, where 767 people are still awaiting evacuation amid encroaching flames and heavy smoke.”It’s very smoky here [and] it’s getting thicker, because the fire’s at our doorstep,” said Chief David Monias of Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

The community, located approximately 530 kilometers north of Winnipeg, has been grappling with deteriorating air quality and limited evacuation routes. Highway junctions leading to Norway House, the primary evacuation point, have been compromised by fire and smoke, causing significant delays.

Live Events

Also Read: Over 4,000 evacuated as wildfires threaten Northern Saskatchewan

Efforts are underway



Efforts to airlift residents have been hampered by adverse weather conditions, leading to unexpected flight cancellations. The Canadian Armed Forces have since arrived in Norway House with planes to facilitate the evacuation. “Please, we need your full co-operation to get on these flights when your name is called,” urged Chief Monias. “These fires are unpredictable and dangerous.”

Situation in Sherrindon



The situation is equally dire in Sherridon, a community of about 85 residents, now surrounded by fire. “Right now, we’ve had no loss [of structures], but it is surrounding us completely,” said Deputy Mayor Sheryl Matheson. “I had it at the footstep of my [Kenanow] Lodge yesterday, and the wildfire crew was able to extinguish it.”

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew declared a province-wide state of emergency on Wednesday(May 28), enabling the mobilization of additional resources and emergency measures. “This is the largest evacuation in many Manitobans’ living memory,” Kinew stated.

The declaration allows for coordinated efforts between federal, provincial, and local authorities to combat the fires and support affected communities.

Evacuees are being relocated to shelters in Winnipeg and other urban centers, with facilities like the Billy Mosienko Arena being repurposed to accommodate the influx. The Canadian Red Cross and other organizations are providing essential services, including food, water, and medical care.

Manitoba is battling 22 active wildfires as of May 29, with 83 out of 158 fires nationwide considered out of control. The fires have already scorched approximately 491,000 acres, and smoke is expected to drift south into the US, affecting air quality in the Midwest.

