Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro has reportedly pushed to have Canada booted from the intelligence group also including Canada, U.S., New Zealand, Australia, and U.K. Photo by Ting Shen/AFP via Getty Images

Article content The importance of having Canada in an intelligence-sharing alliance with the United States and other countries was raised when ministers met this week with the U.S. Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan.

Article content

Article content The meeting between Homan, Public Safety Minister David McGuinty, Immigration Minister Marc Miller and other officials, was staged to show the Trump administration Canada’s efforts to boost border security.

Advertisement 2 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERS Enjoy the latest local, national and international news. Exclusive articles by Conrad Black, Barbara Kay and others. Plus, special edition NP Platformed and First Reading newsletters and virtual events.

Unlimited online access to National Post and 15 news sites with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles including the New York Times Crossword.

Support local journalism. SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE ARTICLES Enjoy the latest local, national and international news. Exclusive articles by Conrad Black, Barbara Kay and others. Plus, special edition NP Platformed and First Reading newsletters and virtual events.

Unlimited online access to National Post and 15 news sites with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles including the New York Times Crossword.

Support local journalism. REGISTER / SIGN IN TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Create an account or sign in to continue with your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Enjoy additional articles per month.

Get email updates from your favourite authors. THIS ARTICLE IS FREE TO READ REGISTER TO UNLOCK. Create an account or sign in to continue with your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments

Enjoy additional articles per month

Get email updates from your favourite authors Don’t have an account? Create Account or Sign in without password New , a new way to login

Article content Included in the discussions held on Thursday were Kevin Brosseau, Canada’s newly appointed commissioner tasked with combating the illegal fentanyl trade, as well as RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme. Two days before the meeting, the Financial Times reported, based on unnamed sources, that Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro had pushed to have Canada booted from the Five Eyes, an intelligence group with Canada, the U.S., New Zealand, Australia, and the U.K. as members Navarro denied the report, calling it “just crazy stuff.” Miller told National Post the issue of the Five Eyes was raised during their meeting with Homan. “Clearly the understanding for countries that are known for gathering intelligence is that it would be counterproductive not to have Canada at the table when it comes to Five Eyes. It would make North America less secure. It would make America less secure, make Canada less secure, so I think that point was clearly made,” he said. Recommended from Editorial Meet the Trump officials on the frontier of resetting the Canada-U.S. relationship Confused by Trump’s shifting tariffs remarks? You’re not alone

NP Posted Get a dash of perspective along with the trending news of the day in a very readable format. By signing up you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your junk folder. The next issue of NP Posted will soon be in your inbox. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again

Article content

Advertisement 3 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The minister said he believes the officials “get it,” given how much information Canada shares with them regarding the Canada-U.S. border, which they can use to flag individuals for screening. “They know we share information related to the border with the Americans in a much more extensive way than occurs at the Mexico-U.S. border, with Mexico.” Canadians are now watching to see what Trump decides come next Tuesday, which is when the 30-day delay Trudeau secured in the face of the president’s threat of imposing 25 per cent universal tariffs on Canadian imports is set to expire. Trump has repeated both in public and on Truth Social that he intends to move ahead with tariffs on Canada and Mexico beginning March 4. However, a White House official clarified this week that date was subject to further talks. Miller said his sense from his time in Washington was officials would take the weekend to assess the information they had received and decide whether to move ahead with the tariffs as scheduled. “What wasn’t clear was sort of any set of parameters that would clearly prevent that.”

Advertisement 4 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Trump has said he wants to hit Canada and Mexico with tariffs to force both countries to clamp down on the amount of fentanyl and migrants entering the U.S. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said less than one per cent of each entering the U.S. comes from Canada and has vowed to retaliate should Trump move ahead with his trade levies. He initially announced a package of 25 per cent tariffs on $155-billion worth of American products, but shelved those plans once the U.S. decided to delay. Trudeau and other federal party leaders say Trump is targeting Canada’s sovereignty and believe him to be serious when he says he wants Canada to become a state. Miller and McGuinty were the latest ministers to try and show Trump officials as well as other U.S. lawmakers the efforts Ottawa is making to tighten border security, such as through additional surveillance equipment, and discuss ways both countries can tackle the spread of fentanyl, which has been driving the overdose crisis across North America. They are also undertaking, as Miller puts it, some “myth busting” about facts surrounding the flow of drugs and migrants across the Canada-U.S border, adding part of their work is a “re-education” for American officials.

Advertisement 5 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Clearly we made the case that there are some of those numbers that … essentially, came from Mexico (and) are being attributed to Canada.” They also continue to highlight the difference between the Canada-U.S. border, the largest undefended border in the world, and America’s southern border with Mexico, he said. “The U.S. sends asylum seekers to Canada more than we do them.” While Canada has entered a new phase of a more hostile relationship with its closest ally, Miller characterized how they have built a relationship with Homan, who he said has been invited to see the Canadian side of the border for himself. “He’s always told me he’s a big fan of Montreal,” Miller said. “And he’s also a hockey fan.” National Post staylor@postmedia.com Get more deep-dive National Post political coverage and analysis in your inbox with the Political Hack newsletter, where Ottawa bureau chief Stuart Thomson and political analyst Tasha Kheiriddin get at what’s really going on behind the scenes on Parliament Hill every Wednesday and Friday, exclusively for subscribers. Sign up here. Our website is the place for the latest breaking news, exclusive scoops, longreads and provocative commentary. Please bookmark nationalpost.com and sign up for our daily newsletter, Posted, here.

Article content