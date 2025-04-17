For as long as Matt Levy has been running Spread Love Tours in New York City, he could always rely on Canadians to bring him business.

“I can tell you, 30 to 50 per cent of the tours that my company gives are for Canadian high school groups,” Levy recently said, moments before giving a tour to a group from Georgia.

Spread Love Tours NYC, which has been in business for more than two decades, takes visitors to all of the major landmarks. Levy, who does many of the tours himself, has taken thousands of Canadians around the city he loves.

But this year, he said he has barely any Canadian bookings.

“My company grossed $35,000 exclusively from Canadian high school kids coming to New York City for their class trip,” he said about his 2024 earnings. This year, he’s at $5,000, with cancellations happening every week.

Levy said his Canadian customers aren’t saying explicitly why they’re cancelling, but he has put two and two together.

“I know why, and it’s because my president is threatening to annex your country.”

President Donald Trump first made the suggestion that Canada should become the 51st state in December, after his election victory in November. He has repeated the suggestion many times since, along with airing grievances about the U.S.-Canada trade relationship and border security.

That’s in addition to unleashing a historic tariff policy against Canada and the rest of the world.

The effect on tourism came fast and furious, with Canadians making public declarations about cancelling their U.S. vacations or refusing to visit their southern neighbour altogether.

Cancelled trips

In recent months, Canadian airlines have reduced or cancelled flights due to a drop in demand.

Land border crossings between Canada and the U.S. have also dropped significantly, with March showing close to a million fewer travellers compared to the same period last year, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“I don’t blame you. I wouldn’t come down to my country either if I were in your situation,” said Levy.

He describes the loss of business as heartbreaking, and that it affects everyone who works for his company.

He’s not the only one feeling the sudden freeze from Canadian tourists. There is fear and concern across the entire U.S. tourism industry.

According to the U.S. Travel Association, Canada was the top source of international visitors to the U.S. in 2024, generating $20 billion US and supporting 140,000 jobs.

‘We love you guys’

In popular destinations like Palm Springs, Calif., the city government has begun installing banners on streetlights that read Palm Springs Canada.

Other states like Florida and Arizona, where Canadians are a top source of tourism revenue, are sounding the alarm.

Mike Huckins of the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce recently told media outlet Arizona Family, “We have a lot of snowbirds that come in from Canada for long periods of time. Arizona is kind of famous for it, so a little concerned about some of those visitors delaying or ending their plans to come for an extended amount of time.”

There’s also worry in Wildwood, N.J., a Jersey Shore beach town where Canadians are so ubiquitous in the summer months that there are hotels with names like the Quebec Motel and the Royal Canadian.

John Donio, the president of the Wildwood Business Improvement District, is happy to report there hasn’t been a wave of cancellations in recent months. But there is enough of a concern that he’s working with his fellow business owners on some new messaging.

“We just want our friends up north to know that here in New Jersey, in the Wildwoods, we love you guys,” he said. “You’re welcome here always … and we know that without our Canadian friends, it’s just not the same in the Wildwoods.”

Michael Bolero, general manager at the Bolero, a resort in Wildwood, got a telling phone call from a guest with a summer booking. She wanted to know about the resort’s cancellation fee, in case President Trump escalates tensions with Canada.

“Unfortunately, we did say that there’s no free cancellations on geopolitical issues,” Bolero said.

‘It’s a big family, and we have to resolve it’

Canadian visitors have been guests for decades at the Quebec Motel, so named by the original owner after he spent time in Canada.

Lester Katsanis, the current owner of the motel, is acutely aware of the special relationship between Wildwood and its Canadian visitors. He can recall families who’ve returned summer after summer — watching their children grow up and eventually return with kids of their own.

He’s optimistic that Wildwood’s relationship with Canadians will survive the fraught state of Canada-U.S. relations.

“It’s a big family, and we have to resolve it,” he said, referring to the longstanding bond between Canada and the U.S. “We love you.”

Levy is also trying to remain optimistic, even as Canadians seem set to choose politics over their travel plans.

“I do know that Canadians have a long memory and don’t forgive easily. I do think that New York is very distinct and very separate from American politics and identity. And I do think that Canadians will return to New York soon.”