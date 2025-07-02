Juventus have agreed a deal to sign Canada international Jonathan David on a free transfer from Lille, sources have told ESPN.

The striker reached a financial agreement with the Turin outfit after their 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid and exit from the Club World Cup. David is now expected to travel to Italy in the coming hours to undergo a medical and sign his contract.

Juventus had wanted David for some time and had pursued him previously when Cristiano Giuntoli was sporting director, the club’s organisational structure then changed, but even with the arrival of the new duo Damien Comolli and Giorgio Chiellini, interest remained.

Jonathan David is set to join Juventus. Omar Vega/Getty Images

The 25-year old arrives as a free agent after not renewing his contract with Lille and joins Juventus as an important player, ready to make himself available for boss Igor Tudor immediately.

For Canada, he has scored 34 times in 63 appearances.

Juventus’ decision to speed up and close the deal for David further distances Dušan Vlahović from the squad as his Serie A exit looks all but certain.

Meanwhile, Lille have confirmed the signing of France’s all-time top scorer Olivier Giroud who signed a one-year deal with the club, marking a sensational return to Ligue 1, 13 years after he last played in the French top flight.

The 38-year-old striker, who scored 57 goals in 137 appearances for Les Bleus, joins from MLS side LAFC.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.