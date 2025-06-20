The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Welcome back to our Canadian brand spotlight series–this time, we’re stepping out with Native Shoes, a Vancouver-based brand making waves for its ultra-comfy footwear. Known for their playful designs and commitment to innovation, Native Shoes blends style with sustainability to create shoes for all walks of life–from playgrounds to city streets.

Founded in 2009, Native set out with a mission to make it easy to live lightly. That ethos now informs everything from their material choices (like EVA and Sugarlite, their proprietary sugarcane-based material) to their recycling initiative, the Native Remix Project, which transforms well-loved shoes into community playgrounds. With sizes for kids and adults, their water-friendly, shock-absorbent styles are a favourite among families, travellers and anyone who loves lived-in shoes.

Whether you’re headed to the beach, the farmer’s market or just lounging at home, Native Shoes offers a conscious choice without sacrificing comfort or cool. Ahead, a few of our favourites.

Native’s most iconic slip-on, the Jefferson is made from Sugarlite, a sugarcane-based EVA that’s lighter on the planet. It’s odour-resistant, hand-washable and available in a rainbow of colourways for adults and kids alike.

A go-to for kids on the move, the Jefferson Child sneaker is designed for everything from recess to road trips. Bonus: they slip-on, so you can say goodbye to lace knots and tangles–no wonder they’re a bestseller.

With a sleek slip-on design and cushy Wanderfoam sole, these ultra-comfy kicks are made to move wherever the day takes you.

The Spencer LX delivers all the ease of a slip-on with a refined silhouette. Oh-so-comfy, they’re perfect for casual Fridays, beach getaways and more.

Designed to dazzle, the Chase Bling brings shimmer and shine to every step. With their open toe detail, these breathable cuties are perfect for playdates, parties and everything in between.

A modern twist on the classic hiking boot, the Fitzsimmons Citylite Bloom is made with sustainable algae-based materials and features a sleek, city-ready design that’s comfy *and* cool.

