



A Canadian embassy worker in Tel Aviv needed to be rescued from a building hit by an Iranian missile over the weekend, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand.

In a post to X on Saturday evening, Anand offered thanks to the “brave firefighters” who helped a woman escape one of the many structures severely damaged in the Iranian missile bombardment in recent days.

“She was eventually rescued, along with other occupants of the building, and is safe and sound,” Anand reported.

Thank you Foreign Minister @gidonsaar for the conversation this evening. As we discussed, Canada firmly supports Israel’s right to defend itself in the face of Iranian attacks. Thank you to the brave firefighters who helped a Canadian embassy staff member in a building that was… pic.twitter.com/2roWOMIary — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) June 15, 2025

Anand also confirmed a discussion with Gideon Sa’ar, Israel’s minister of foreign affairs, in which she pledged that “Canada firmly supports Israel’s right to defend itself in the face of Iranian attacks.”

In a

separate post

, Foreign Policy Canada, an arm of Global Affairs Canada, said Anand had also liaised with counterparts in Europe, Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Oman on Middle East peace talks over the weekend.

National Post has contacted both Global Affairs and the Canadian Embassy in Tel Aviv for more information on the staffer and her rescue.

The incident comes as long-simmering tensions between the rival Middle East nations have boiled over into spiralling violence following Israel’s

Operation Rising Lion

— a series of surprise airstrikes on more than 100 strategic targets, including Iranian uranium enrichment sites, to keep Iran from building nuclear weapons. The attacks resulted in the deaths of high-ranking military leaders and scientists.

Iran responded with Operation True Promise III, launching several hundred ballistic missiles and drones in two waves Friday and Saturday, striking locations in Tel Aviv, nearby Bat Yam, Haifa, and other places.

The nations exchanged missile attacks again on Sunday and into Monday.

As of Monday morning, Israel says 24 people have been killed and more than 500 injured,

per the Associated Press

. Iran, meanwhile, says its death toll is at least 224, per AP.

“Canada condemns Iran’s attack on Israel and urges restraint on both sides. Further actions can cause devastating consequences for the broader region,” a Saturday morning X thread from Foreign Policy Canada begins.

It goes on to suggest that “U.S.-Iran negotiations” are the way to resolve regional and global concerns with Iran’s nuclear program, noting the theocratic republic should not have nuclear weapons.

3/4 Iran cannot obtain nuclear weapons. Iran’s continued efforts to pursue nuclear weapons, support for terrorists, and direct attacks on civilian centres embody Iran’s persistent threat to regional stability and to Israel, which has the right to defend itself. — Foreign Policy CAN (@CanadaFP) June 14, 2025

“Iran’s continued efforts to pursue nuclear weapons, support for terrorists, and direct attacks on civilian centres embody Iran’s persistent threat to regional stability and to Israel, which has the right to defend itself. ”

Ottawa is also urging Canadians to

“avoid all travel”

to Israel due to the new conflict with Iran and the existing war with Hamas in Gaza. A similar warning is in place for

Iran

.

