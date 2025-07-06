Francisco is a U.S. citizen and self-identified Trump voter. The U.S. president’s promises to deport dangerous criminals appealed to the couple but they didn’t think Cynthia’s lack of legal U.S. status would be a problem — no criminal charges were found under Cynthia’s name by KGTV. “The U.S. is my country,” Cynthia told KGTV from an immigration detention centre in El Paso, Texas. “That’s where I met my husband. That’s where I went to high school, junior high, elementary. That’s where I had my kids,” she continued.