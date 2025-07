“Countries at the top of the ranking however must work to maintain it, or they will be overtaken. Looking back slightly further, the U.S. was number one on the ranking in 2014, but by only gaining net access to 8 destinations since then, the U.S. has fallen by 9 spots as other top ranking countries outpaced them,” said Souad Ouared, associate director, private clients at Henley & Partners Canada, in an emailed statement to National Post on Friday.