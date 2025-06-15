Mercedes driver George Russell held off Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for his fourth career race win, while McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris collided on Sunday at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Russell started on pole for the second consecutive year in Montreal and held the advantage most of the race on a sunny, 24 C afternoon at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

The British driver became the fourth race winner this year, joining Formula One leader Piastri, Norris and Verstappen.

Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli became the third-youngest F1 podium finisher, placing third behind Verstappen after overtaking Piastri on the opening lap.

While Russell and Verstappen made contact at the Spanish GP two weeks ago, the fireworks this time involved two teammates and standings leaders.

The two McLarens came together on the 67th lap out of 70 when Norris, then in fifth, attempted to pass Piastri multiple times. Norris ultimately ran into Piastri and dropped out of the race, drawing a safety car for the final laps.

Piastri finished fourth, ending an eight-race podium streak dating back to the second race of the season. McLaren as a team failed to reach the top three for the first time this year.

Piastri arrived in Montreal — the 10th of 24 stops this season — with a 10-point lead over Norris amid a dominant season for the papaya coloured cars.

The Australian driver extended his advantage to 22 points over his teammate. Verstappen, ranked third in the drivers’ championship, now trails Norris by 21 points. A race win is worth 25.

Ferrari pilots Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were fifth and sixth, respectively. Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg, Haas’ Esteban Ocon and Williams’ Carlos Sainz Jr. rounded out the top 10.

Leclerc, after holding off on a second pit stop, was the leader until the 54th lap when he finally swapped tires.

That set up a five-man race to the finish between Russell, Verstappen, Antonelli, Piastri and Norris in the final 16 laps. A little more than five seconds separated the drivers.

Montreal’s Lance Stroll — the lone Canadian on the 20-driver grid — was 17th after starting 18th. The Aston Martin driver received a 10-second penalty for forcing Alpine’s Pierre Gasly off the track on the 47th lap.

An announced 352,000 spectators — including actor Ben Stiller, swimming star Summer McIntosh and Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki — made the trip to Ile Notre-Dame over three sunny days, a stark contrast to the torrential rain and hail that disrupted last year’s event.

The Canadian GP returns to Circuit Gilles Villeneuve next year. The racetrack is under contract with F1 until 2031.

Next up, the F1 series moves across the pond for the Austrian Grand Prix on June 29.