Nominations for the 2025 Canadian Screen Awards were announced Wednesday, with the crime series Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent dominating nominations in both television and overall categories while Universal Language led in the film category.
Among its 20 nominations, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent received nods in the best lead performer (Kathleen Munroe), drama series and best direction categories. Based on its namesake American series, it follows an elite squad of Canadian police detectives as they investigate high-profile crimes and corruption in Canada’s largest metropolis.
Universal Language, the Oscar-shortlisted film directed by Matthew Rankin, received 13 nominations in categories including best motion picture and achievement in direction. David Cronenberg’s The Shrouds followed with nine.
Best motion picture
- The Apprentice
- Darkest Miriam
- Gamma Rays
- Universal Language
- Village Keeper
- Who Do I Belong To
Achievement in direction, film
- Naomi Jaye, Darkest Miriam
- Henry Bernadet, Gamma Rays
- Ara Ball, L’Ouragan F.Y.T.
- Atom Egoyan, Seven Veils
- Matthew Rankin, Universal Language
- Meryam Joobeur, Who Do I Belong To
Other television series with multiple nominations were the drama miniseries Bones of Crows and two comedy series, Children Ruin Everything and Run the Burbs. All three earned 12 nominations each.
Comedy digital media series My Dead Mom scooped up eight nominations and children’s sci-fi series Davey and Jonesie’s Locker received 10 nominations.
Best comedy series
- Children Ruin Everything
- Don’t Even
- Late Bloomer
- The Office Movers
- One More Time
Best drama series
- Allegiance
- Bones of Crows
- Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent
- Potluck Ladies
- Sight Unseen
The annual event, which recognizes excellence in Canadian film, television and digital media, is scheduled to begin on May 30 and will culminate on June 1 with a show hosted by comedian Lisa Gilroy. It will air live on CBC Gem at 8 p.m. ET.
In total, 265 feature, documentary and short films received nominations for this year’s Canadian Screen Awards, while 433 television and digital media titles were nominated.
Other nominees:
John Dunning award for best first feature film
- Deaner ’89
- Hunting Daze
- Mongrels
- Seeds
- Village Keeper
- Who Do I Belong To
Performance in a leading role (film, drama)
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
- Oshim Ottawa, Atikamekw Suns
- Britt Lower, Darkest Miriam
- Carrie-Anne Moss, Die Alone
- Chaïmaa Zineddine Elidrissi, Gamma Rays
- Sean Dalton, Skeet
- Christine Beaulieu, The Thawing of Ice
- Olunike Adeliyi, Village Keeper
Performance in a leading role (film, comedy)
- Maïla Valentir, Ababooned
- Paul Spence, Deaner ’89
- Taylor Olson, Look at Me
- Emily Lê, Paying for It
- Cate Blanchett, Rumours
- Kaniehtiio Horn, Seeds
- Rojina Esmaeili, Universal Language
- Pirouz Nemati, Universal Language
Best lead performer (drama series)
- Supinder Wraich, Allegiance
- Grace Dove, Bones of Crows
- Michelle Morgan, Heartland
- Mayko Nguyen, Hudson & Rex
- Kathleen Munroe, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent
- Aden Young, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent
- Hélène Joy, Murdoch Mysteries
- Vinessa Antoine, Plan B
Best lead performer (comedy series)
- Aaron Abrams, Children Ruin Everything
- Meaghan Rath, Children Ruin Everything
- Mary Walsh, The Missus Downstairs
- Daniel Beirne, One More Time
- D.J. Demers, One More Time
- Rakhee Morzaria, Run the Burbs
- Andrew Phung, Run the Burbs
- Anastasia Phillips, The Trades
Best factual series
- In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery
- Little Big Community
- PD True
- Who Killed WCW?
- Who Owns the World