Nominations for the 2025 Canadian Screen Awards were announced Wednesday, with the crime series Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent dominating nominations in both television and overall categories while Universal Language led in the film category.

Among its 20 nominations, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent received nods in the best lead performer (Kathleen Munroe), drama series and best direction categories. Based on its namesake American series, it follows an elite squad of Canadian police detectives as they investigate high-profile crimes and corruption in Canada’s largest metropolis.

Universal Language, the Oscar-shortlisted film directed by Matthew Rankin, received 13 nominations in categories including best motion picture and achievement in direction. David Cronenberg’s The Shrouds followed with nine.

Best motion picture

The Apprentice

Darkest Miriam

Gamma Rays

Universal Language

Village Keeper

Who Do I Belong To

Achievement in direction, film

Naomi Jaye, Darkest Miriam

Henry Bernadet, Gamma Rays

Ara Ball, L’Ouragan F.Y.T.

Atom Egoyan, Seven Veils

Matthew Rankin, Universal Language

Meryam Joobeur, Who Do I Belong To

Matthew Rankin, right, directed and stars in the 2024 film Universal Language. (Metafilms)

Other television series with multiple nominations were the drama miniseries Bones of Crows and two comedy series, Children Ruin Everything and Run the Burbs. All three earned 12 nominations each.

Comedy digital media series My Dead Mom scooped up eight nominations and children’s sci-fi series Davey and Jonesie’s Locker received 10 nominations.

Best comedy series

Children Ruin Everything

Don’t Even

Late Bloomer

The Office Movers

One More Time

Best drama series

Allegiance

Bones of Crows

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent

Potluck Ladies

Sight Unseen

The annual event, which recognizes excellence in Canadian film, television and digital media, is scheduled to begin on May 30 and will culminate on June 1 with a show hosted by comedian Lisa Gilroy. It will air live on CBC Gem at 8 p.m. ET.

In total, 265 feature, documentary and short films received nominations for this year’s Canadian Screen Awards, while 433 television and digital media titles were nominated.

WATCH | Heaviness and healing were involved in making Bones of Crows: Bones of Crows star Grace Dove says she became an actor ‘to share hard stories’ Dove says both heaviness and healing were involved in making the upcoming film and mini-series that deals with intergenerational trauma and residential schools.

Other nominees:

John Dunning award for best first feature film

Deaner ’89

Hunting Daze

Mongrels

Seeds

Village Keeper

Who Do I Belong To

Performance in a leading role (film, drama)

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Oshim Ottawa, Atikamekw Suns

Britt Lower, Darkest Miriam

Carrie-Anne Moss, Die Alone

Chaïmaa Zineddine Elidrissi, Gamma Rays

Sean Dalton, Skeet

Christine Beaulieu, The Thawing of Ice

Olunike Adeliyi, Village Keeper

Performance in a leading role (film, comedy)

Maïla Valentir, Ababooned

Paul Spence, Deaner ’89

Taylor Olson, Look at Me

Emily Lê, Paying for It

Cate Blanchett, Rumours

Kaniehtiio Horn, Seeds

Rojina Esmaeili, Universal Language

Pirouz Nemati, Universal Language

Best lead performer (drama series)

Supinder Wraich, Allegiance

Grace Dove, Bones of Crows

Michelle Morgan, Heartland

Mayko Nguyen, Hudson & Rex

Kathleen Munroe, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent

Aden Young, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent

Hélène Joy, Murdoch Mysteries

Vinessa Antoine, Plan B

Best lead performer (comedy series)

Aaron Abrams, Children Ruin Everything

Meaghan Rath, Children Ruin Everything

Mary Walsh, The Missus Downstairs

Daniel Beirne, One More Time

D.J. Demers, One More Time

Rakhee Morzaria, Run the Burbs

Andrew Phung, Run the Burbs

Anastasia Phillips, The Trades

Best factual series