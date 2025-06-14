With election behind us, the mandatory quiet period for government agencies is over and with that the Canadian Space Agency has released a trio of opportunities. Just after the election they had released the HAWC mission opportunity.

Next Generation SAR Satellite System – Concept Study : The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) is issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the development of concept studies related to its next-generation synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite system. Up to two contracts will be awarded under this solicitation. The scope of work is divided into two primary activities. First, it involves investigating alternatives for a sustainable space architecture that supports long-term sustainability; enables a rapid innovation cycle; and facilitates the development, implementation, operation, renewal, and upgrade of a next-generation satellite system. Second, it includes formulating the mission concept and mission requirements, which entails identifying key technology developments needed to support the mission. Notice type: Request for Proposal (RFP) Closing date: 2025-07-11 Contract period: The estimated contract period will be 8 month(s)

Request for Proposal (RFP) for lunar utility vehicle – Science Instrument(s) Phase 0 and Technology Development Statement of Work: Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), on behalf of the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), is seeking bids for multiple science instrument(s) Phase 0 and technology development contracts that could potentially help in advancing the science use case for the lunar utility vehicle. This activity supports Canada’s participation in an international space exploration campaign that will explore the Moon, establish a sustainable human presence on the lunar surface and plan forward for future Mars exploration. Notice type: Request for Proposal (RFP) Closing date: 2025-07-21 Contract period: 33 months

International Bilateral Fund – Call 2: The UK Space Agency (UKSA) invites proposals for projects through the second iteration of the International Bilateral Fund (IBF) that will help strengthen the UK space sector’s international partnerships. The objectives of the IBF are to build stronger relationships with international partnerships, cementing our place as a trusted space partner of choice, contribute to economic growth by driving UK space sector inward investment and exports, and leverage international partnerships to develop priority UK capabilities.

