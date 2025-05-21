The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) issued a new opportunity on Friday, May 16 just before the Victoria Day/National Patriots’ Day (QC) long weekend for the High-altitude Aerosols, Water vapour and Clouds (HAWC) mission.

The HAWC mission or HAWCsat as it has been also called, is a Canadian led mission in which Canada will build the satellite and provide two instruments, the Aerosol Limb Imager (ALI) and Spatial Heterodyne Observations of Water (SHOW).

For this announcement of opportunity (AO), the CSA has allocated a maximum of $870,000 in funding in the form of grants for Canadian universities and post-secondary institutions.

HAWCsat mission. Image credit: Canadian Space Agency.

The maximum funding per project is is between $270,000 to $600,000 depending on the Stream.

There are three streams:

Stream 1: Advancing primary HAWC/AOS science objectives by conducting ground-based and/or airborne data collection.

Stream 2: Advancing primary HAWC/AOS science objectives by conducting model development and/or data analysis.

Stream 3: Advancing applications enabled by HAWC/AOS for a healthy and climate-resilient Canada.

The CSA “estimates” that only 1 project for Stream 1 and 2 will be selected and none for Stream 3.

The maximum timeframe per project is no more than three years and the maximum of funding per year will be between $90,000 and $200,000 depending on the Stream.

For Stream 1 the maximum funding is $200,000 per year, up to a total of $600,000. For Stream 2 the maximum funding is $90,000 per year, up to a total of $270,000. Stream funding is $0 per year.

Those interested should submit their notice of intent by June 13th, 2025, at 16:00 (ET). The full application deadline is July 16th, 2025, at 16:00 (ET).

