A Canadian woman says she received over 50 Amazon packages over two months that she did not order.

“I start shaking when I see packages at my door,” she said to CBC, “they keep coming, and it just doesn’t end.”

It isn’t the first time someone has been flooded with Amazon packages they never ordered.

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app



A Canadian woman says she has been swamped with over 50 Amazon packages filled with women’s shoes she didn’t ask for.

Anca Nitu told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation she received these packages — intended to be returned to a seller on e-commerce giant Amazon — over two months, per a Wednesday report.

“I start shaking when I see packages at my door, they keep coming and it just doesn’t end,” said Nitu, who lives in Langley, British Columbia. The packages have her name and address listed.

Couriers often left these parcels without offering her a chance to refuse, she told CBC, and this has resulted in over 300 Canadian dollars, or over $220, in collect-on-delivery fees from UPS.

According to CBC, Nitu has taped a sign onto her door which reads: “All COD deliveries for Anca Nitu are refused.”

Nitu told CBC that she’s refusing to pay for these fees and is disputing them with UPS. “They’re completely unreasonable. I tried to explain the situation, and they were not nice, let’s put it that way,” she said.

She isn’t alone in receiving unwanted packages. Multiple people have claimed they received Amazon packages they never ordered, going as far back as 2018, Insider previously reported.

A Virginia woman was similarly flooded with over 100 Amazon packages she did not order, containing 1,000 headlamps and 800 glue guns, local station WUSA reported in July.

Different theories exist for these mysterious deliveries. They could be scams to game Amazon’s review system, with sellers using fake accounts to send items to random addresses and then posting positive reviews themselves. Alternatively, sellers could be clearing unsold stock to evade storage fees.

UPS and Amazon did not respond to a request for comment from Insider. UPS told CBC they intend to investigate the issue, while Amazon told the outlet: “Corrective action is being taken to stop the packages.”