Paula Callejas, a Montreal native, was trying to expand her swimsuit business in Florida after taking time off to take care of her ailing father in Canada before his death.

Instead of celebrating the fashion line, the Canadian was taken into United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention.

The 45-year-old’s family said their finances are being stretched as they try to navigate the confusing and difficult legal and immigration systems in the United States.

“She was very strong, very strong,” said her mother Maria Estella Cano. “Now every, every day she [cries], every day and [says] she can’t take it anymore.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has ramped up deportation efforts since his return to the White House in January after successfully campaigning on a promise to take drastic actions on illegal immigration.

The immigration crackdown includes controversial actions like targeting students for protesting, as well as sending people to a notorious prison in El Salvador.

There has been an increase in raids by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, called ICE, at restaurants and farms amid dramatic standoffs with protesters.

While Trump’s team have said they are targeting criminals first, they also said anyone in the country illegally will be deported.

Visa extension denied over ink colour, family says

Callejas was born and raised in Montreal after her family immigrated from Colombia. She started her swimsuit line in Canada around 2012 and was gaining momentum but when her father became unwell she paused her dreams to help care for him.

Following her father’s 2020 death, Callejas restarted her efforts to build a swimsuit company. Family said she did a few runway shows in Florida over the years and saw that there was real opportunity for her fashion line to develop in the state.

She even was invited to take part in Miami Swim Week last year.

She bought property in Florida, her mother said, and lived a modest life while working to build the brand.

Family said they believed she was in the United States on a non-immigrant visa for people with special skills that was set to expire in March. They said she applied for an extension in February, but it was denied for a technical reason around the colour of ink used to sign the document.

WATCH | Canadians in ICE detention centres left in legal limbo: What we know about Canadians in ICE detention Families of Canadians detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) say they’re furious at the treatment of their loved ones and are fighting for their release. Multiple Canadians are currently in detention centres, according to Global Affairs Canada.



Family said Callejas reapplied, thinking the issue was solved.

On March 28, Callejas was arrested for battery after family said there was an altercation with her then-boyfriend. Family say Callejas maintains her innocence in the situation and said she was defending herself.

After posting bail, her family said Callejas was taken into ICE custody.

An ICE spokesperson said Callejas entered the United States on a non-immigrant visitor visa and violated the terms of her admission. ICE said she will “remain in custody pending completion of her immigration proceedings.”

Cano said her daughter’s detainment has been a “nightmare” for the family.

“Every time I open my eyes, it is not real life,” Cano said, holding back tears.

Family said Callejas has been transferred to at least three different facilities. Finances are being exhausted as they try to get legal representation. They said it cost US$5,000 just for one lawyer to submit paperwork.

As Callejas spends more time in detention, her mental health is also suffering, family said.

Canos said she wants her daughter to be able to have a fair chance to defend herself in court. Her next appearance for the criminal charge is on Monday.

Cano said when that is resolved they want Callejas to leave the United States on her own accord so that she can finish her visa application from Canada and continue her dreams of a swimwear line.

Global Affairs Canada said it could not provide information about particular cases because of privacy concerns.

Around 55 Canadians in detention, ICE says

The department said on June 27 it was aware of about 55 Canadians detained by ICE. The number of cases has remained relatively stable in recent months, it said, however it fluctuates as cases are resolved and new cases arise.

Johnny Noviello, a 49-year-old Canadian citizen, died in ICE custody in South Florida in June.

Noviello was being detained pending removal from the U.S., officials said. He entered the U.S. in 1988 on a legal visa and became a lawful permanent resident in 1991. He was convicted of drug trafficking and other charges in 2023 and sentenced to a year in prison, officials said.

Noviello was picked up by ICE agents at his probation office last month and charged with removability because of his drug conviction, authorities said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said on social media at the time that “Canadian consular officials are urgently seeking more information from U.S. officials.”