The Montreal Canadiens are out of the NHL playoffs.

Montreal fell 4-1 to the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of their first-round series Wednesday, losing the best-of-seven matchup in five games.

Washington will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round, while Montreal becomes the second team knocked out of the post-season.

The Canadiens unexpectedly returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2021, marking a turnaround for the storied franchise that began its first rebuild after a disastrous start to the 2021-22 season.

Montreal lived near the NHL’s basement for three years and was not a popular pre-season pick to reach the playoffs.

The Canadiens stumbled out of the gate and ranked 31st in the NHL on Dec. 1, more than a quarter of the way through the season.

A hot streak during the holiday season was one of many turning points in a roller-coaster campaign.

The Canadiens struggled again in late January and early February to fall behind in the playoff race, but rebounded with a 15-5-6 run after the 4 Nations Face-Off break in a stretch filled with dramatic comebacks.

Montreal captured the second — and final — wild card in the Eastern Conference with a 4-2 win over Carolina in its final game of the regular season. The matchup drew so much attention that the French-language federal election debate needed to be rescheduled two hours earlier than planned.

Captain Nick Suzuki led the way with 89 points — the most by a Canadien since 1995-96 — while Calder Trophy favourite Lane Hutson set franchise records for a rookie defenceman.

Sam Montembeault established himself as a solid No. 1 goalie, and veterans Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher had their best seasons in years, among several other key performances in a special season.

The youngest team to reach the playoffs, the Canadiens also qualified with the fewest points (91) and worst goal-differential (-20).

After two months of playing playoff-like hockey to climb the standings, the wear and tear began to take its toll against a physical Capitals team.

Top-seeded Washington won Games 1 and 2 at home before Montreal’s electric Game 3 victory in the first sold-out playoff game at the Bell Centre since 2017. The Capitals then picked up the first road win of the series in Game 4 on Sunday.

Montembeault missed Games 4 and 5 after exiting midway through Game 3 with a lower-body injury, and rookie goalie Jakub Dobes took over in the crease. The Canadiens also played without winger Patrik Laine (upper body) from Game 3 onward, while several other players nursed injuries.