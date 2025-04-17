The Montreal Canadiens are headed to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Habs needed to get at least one point Wednesday against the Carolina Hurricanes to secure the second wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference. The team won 4-2.

This marks their first playoff appearance since 2021.

The Montreal game came after the federal French-language debate was moved earlier in the evening, so Quebecers wouldn’t have to choose between hockey and politics.

The Canadiens missed their opportunity to clinch a playoff spot Monday with a 4-3 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

But with Wednesday’s win, the team has secured a first-round series against the Washington Capitals.

