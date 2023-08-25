Digital oncology platform Jasper Health is partnering with employer-focused third-party administration platform Covet Health to offer its cancer care support services to Covet’s members.

Jasper Health provides a hybrid digital but human-led cancer care platform for patients and providers with care navigation and guidance, data insights, remote patient monitoring capabilities, cancer care coaches, and a patient support community.

The New York-based cancer-focused company’s offerings will be available for employers and caregivers through Covet Health’s platform. Covet’s platform also provides care navigation, digital plan administration and wellness initiatives.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Covet Health to offer an unprecedented level of support and guidance to employees on their cancer journey,” Adam Pellegrini, cofounder and CEO at Jasper Health, said in a statement. “This partnership aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide employees with the psychosocial support and digital planning tools they need to feel more supported and make informed decisions about their cancer care.”

THE LARGER TREND

Jasper Health is one of 40 companies launched by Redesign Health, which builds, launches and finds funding for other healthcare startups.

The company’s cofounder and CEO, Pellegrini, has a long career working in digital health. He was senior vice president of virtual care and consumer health innovation at CVS Health and worked in leadership roles at Walgreens, Microsoft and Fitbit.

Last year, Jasper raised $25 million in a Series A funding round led by General Catalyst.

In June, the company announced its cancer care support platform would be available through Wellnecity, a healthcare platform for self-insured employers and benefits advisors. Wellnecity’s members would have access to personalized guidance, psychological coaching and innovative digital planning tools through Jasper’s platform.