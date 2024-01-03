Bladder-cancer treatment developer CG Oncology filed for an initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Irvine, Calif.-based biopharmaceutical company is developing a potential therapeutic for bladder-cancer patients who are unresponsive to immunotherapy Bacillus Calmette-Guerin treatment.

CG Oncology did not say how many shares it planned to offer or give an estimated price range. The company plans to use proceeds primarily for supporting operations.

The company has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker CGON.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co., Cantor and Lifesci Capital are acting as the underwriters of the offering.