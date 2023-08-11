This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Thursday, September 21, 2023

11:30 AM Eastern Time

Vaccines offer scientists and clinicians the ability to enhance or modulate the immune system, which carries unique promise for cancer treatment. Whether targeting the inherent tumor-killing abilities of immune cells or improving efficacy of established immunotherapies, researchers work towards therapeutic vaccines that boost the anticancer immune system.

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Denise Cecil and James Gulley will share new progress in the cancer vaccine field. They will highlight the scientific rationale behind these preventatives, explain which cancers are the primary targets, and discuss the main obstacles to cancer vaccine implementation.

Topics to be covered

The role that therapeutic vaccines play when paired with immunotherapy

The latest clinical trial data on therapeutic vaccines for multiple forms of cancer

Denise Cecil, PhD

Principal Scientist

Cancer Vaccine Institute

University of Washington

James L. Gulley, MD, PhD

Senior Investigator

Co-Director, Center for Immuno-Oncology

Deputy Director, Center for Cancer Research

Clinical Director, National Cancer Institute