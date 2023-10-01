Key events
Barrios defeats Ugas for WBC interim welterweight title
Mario Barrios has just won a unanimious decision over Yordenis Ugas for the vacant WBC interim welterweight title. The ringside judges handed down scores of 117-108 and 118-107 (twice) in a fight that devolved into a one-sided beatdown over the second half and really should have been stopped by the referee well before the final bell. Barrios dropped his Cuban foe twice, closed his right eye almost completely and had him out on his feet by the end.
“I knew this wasn’t going to be an easy fight,” says an elated Barrios, who landed 193 of 810 punches (24%) compared to 101 of 484 for Ugas (21%), according to Compubox’s punch statistics. “But we had a great training camp and I was prepared.”
In the first televised undercard bout, Elijah Garcia defeated Armando Resendiz by eighth-round TKO in their scheduled 10-round middleweight fight.
Prelude
Hello and welcome to T-Mobile Arena for tonight’s showdown between Canelo Álvarez and Jermell Charlo. We’ve got a fascinating main event in the offing as Charlo, the undisputed champion at 154lbs from Houston, is moving up two weight classes to challenge for Álvarez’s WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO titles at 168lbs. Yet while Charlo is the fighter moving up, it’s the Mexican star who is conceding four inches in height and two and a half inches in reach.
Álvarez will go off as a roughly 4/1 favorite, but tonight’s fight should go a long way toward showing us where the 33-year-old Mexican star really stands at this point in his career. He suffered his first defeat in nearly a decade with a unanimous-decision loss to Dmitry Bivol in May 2022 – which took place at 175lbs and didn’t cost him his super middleweight belts – and has since rebounded with easy wins over a faded Gennady Golovkin and an outclassed John Ryder. But Charlo expects to offer a different caliber of test, regardless of the weight difference.
We’re about halfway through the pay-per-view undercard with the Álvarez and Charlo expected to make their ringwalks in about an hour’s time.
Bryan will be here shortly. In the meantime here’s Thomas Hauser’s retrospective from this week on heavyweight boxing’s battle scars.