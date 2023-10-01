Barrios defeats Ugas for WBC interim welterweight title

Mario Barrios has just won a unanimious decision over Yordenis Ugas for the vacant WBC interim welterweight title. The ringside judges handed down scores of 117-108 and 118-107 (twice) in a fight that devolved into a one-sided beatdown over the second half and really should have been stopped by the referee well before the final bell. Barrios dropped his Cuban foe twice, closed his right eye almost completely and had him out on his feet by the end.

“I knew this wasn’t going to be an easy fight,” says an elated Barrios, who landed 193 of 810 punches (24%) compared to 101 of 484 for Ugas (21%), according to Compubox’s punch statistics. “But we had a great training camp and I was prepared.”

Yordenis Ugas, right, exchanges punches with Mario Barrios during their fight on Saturday night. Photograph: John Locher/AP

In the first televised undercard bout, Elijah Garcia defeated Armando Resendiz by eighth-round TKO in their scheduled 10-round middleweight fight.