Saul “Canelo” Alvarez dominated Jermell Charlo on Saturday night, dropping the American en route to a one-sided points win in their undisputed vs undisputed fight.

Canelo entered the T-Mobile Arena as undisputed super-middleweight champion, and he left Las Vegas with that status intact after defeating Charlo, the undisputed super-welterweight champion. Canelo won a unanimous decision (119-108, 118-109, 118-109) with the highlight coming in Round 7, as the Mexican dropped Charlo to a knee after landing a hard overhand right.

Canelo, 33, marched down Charlo, also 33, for almost the entirety of the fight – the first to pit two undisputed male champions against each other in the four-belt era – and was unaffected by his challenger’s brighter moments.

Canelo, with his victory, became the first champion to retain their undisputed titles three times.

