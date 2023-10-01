Topless Tyson Fury tries to get Francis Ngannou to take shirt off
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez dominated Jermell Charlo on Saturday night, dropping the American en route to a one-sided points win in their undisputed vs undisputed fight.
Canelo entered the T-Mobile Arena as undisputed super-middleweight champion, and he left Las Vegas with that status intact after defeating Charlo, the undisputed super-welterweight champion. Canelo won a unanimous decision (119-108, 118-109, 118-109) with the highlight coming in Round 7, as the Mexican dropped Charlo to a knee after landing a hard overhand right.
Canelo, 33, marched down Charlo, also 33, for almost the entirety of the fight – the first to pit two undisputed male champions against each other in the four-belt era – and was unaffected by his challenger’s brighter moments.
Canelo, with his victory, became the first champion to retain their undisputed titles three times.
Re-live updates from Canelo vs Charlo below.
Canelo vs Charlo LIVE: Alvarez retains titles with unanimous decision
In the first half of the fight, Canelo invested in attacks to Charlo’s body, frequently burrowing hooks into the mid-section of the American, whose twin brother Jermall was originally expected to fight Alvarez here.
That body work not only drained Charlo but also lured the challenger’s hands low enough to expose his head, which Canelo tagged clean on a number of occasions, including for the knockdown.
Alex Pattle1 October 2023 07:30
Alex Pattle1 October 2023 07:00
Alex Pattle1 October 2023 06:41
Alex Pattle1 October 2023 06:23
Alex Pattle1 October 2023 06:10
Alex Pattle1 October 2023 06:08
Alex Pattle1 October 2023 06:03
Canelo becomes the first champion to retain their undisputed titles three times.
Alex Pattle1 October 2023 06:00
Charlo: “Truthfully, you could feel the difference in the weight.
“I went up 14lbs. I dared to be great tonight. Absolutely, [I’ll go back to 154lbs].
“I’m proud of myself. He didn’t knock me out, he hit me with some hard shots.”
Charlo calls out Terence Crawford, who is in attendance.
Alex Pattle1 October 2023 05:56
Canelo: “I’m great, I’m happy. Thank you everybody for coming. I love you guys so much. I love my friends, my family.
“I’m a strong fighter, I’m a strong man. Nobody can beat this Canelo.
“We worked to go to the body. We know he’s a great fighter, he knows how to move in the ring. We worked on that for three months in the mountains without my family, but I still love boxing.
“I love boxing so f***ing much. Boxing is my life, and I love it because of my fans, too.
“No, [I’m not disappointed not to get a knockout]. If I don’t get that knockout, I get 12 rounds to show why I’m the better fighter.
“ [On] Cinco de Mayo [I’ll be back]. Whoever, I don’t f***ing care. VIVA MEXICO!”
He also pays respect to Charlo.
Alex Pattle1 October 2023 05:55