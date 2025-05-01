Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, one of the most popular and highest-paid athletes, is set to face an unbeaten challenger, William Scull, in a highly anticipated boxing fight that will crown the men’s undisputed super middleweight champion of the world.

The bout will take Alvarez to Saudi Arabia for the first time as part of his deal with Riyadh Season and will present him with a chance to regain his IBF belt.

Here’s what you need to know about the fight:

When is the Alvarez vs Scull fight?

The fight is scheduled for Saturday, May 3.

Where is the Alvarez vs Scull fight taking place?

The ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will host the fight.

What’s the Alvarez vs Scull fight start time?

The pre-fight events, followed by the undercard fights, will get under way at 18:00 GMT.

Ring walks for the main fight are not expected to begin before 22:00 GMT.

How can I follow and stream the Alvarez vs Scull fight live?

Al Jazeera Sport’s live coverage of the pre-fight build-up and undercard results will begin at 17:00 GMT, followed by a comprehensive text and photo blow-by-blow account of the main fight at 22:00 GMT.

The fight will be streamed live on DAZN pay-per-view.

Who is on the undercard?

The fight night, titled “Fatal Fury”, boasts a strong undercard with a rematch between Bruno Surace and Jaime Munguia the pick of the fights.

Marco Verde, Mexico’s silver medallist at the Paris Olympics 2024, will also make his professional debut on the night with his light middleweight fight against compatriot Michel Polina.

Here’s what the undercard looks like:

Jaime Munguia vs Bruno Surace – super middleweight

Martin Bakole vs Efe Ajagba – heavyweight

Badou Jack vs Norair Mikaeljan – cruiserweight

Marco Verde vs Michel Polina – light middleweight

Brayan Leon vs Aaron Guerrero – middleweight

What is the fight purse?

While the official fight purse has not been announced, Canelo is set to earn $80m from the fight, according to Spanish sports newspaper Marca.

Who is Canelo Alvarez?

One of the most famous fighters of the current era, Alvarez is a professional boxer from Guadalajara, Mexico. Better known as simply Canelo, the 34-year-old began fighting, aged 15, in 2005 and turned pro five years later. Coming from a rural background, the Mexican has built a reputation as one of the world’s best boxers, with a worth of $275m, according to Forbes magazine.

Alvarez has fought in multiple weight classes – from welterweight to light heavyweight – and has held belts in four of these divisions.

At a height of 1.75 metres, an orthodox stance and a reach of 70.5 inches, Alvarez has pummelled many famous opponents in his 15-year professional career.

He’s currently the world’s top-ranked super middleweight boxer and in possession of the World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Council (WBC) and World Boxing Organisation (WBO) belts.

In his last professional fight in September 2024, Alvarez beat challenger Edgar Berlanga by a unanimous points decision in three rounds.

Who is William Scull?

Born in Matanzas, Cuba, Scull turned professional at the age of 24 and enjoys an unbeaten record in his pro career.

The 32-year-old became the International Boxing Federation’s super middleweight champion in 2024 when Alvarez relinquished his belt.

Scull fights with an orthodox stance and with a reach of 73 inches, the Cuban is a formidable figure in the ring.

His last fight, against Vladimir Shishkin, in October 2024, earned him the vacant IBF super middleweight belt.

Which boxing belts are Canelo Alvarez and William Scull fighting for?

The fight is set to unify the WBC, WBA and WBO super middleweight titles held by Alvarez with Scull’s IBF belt, which was relinquished by Alvarez.

What’s Alvarez’s fight record?

Fights: 66

Wins: 62

Wins by knockout: 39

Losses: 2

Draws: 2

What’s Scull’s fight record?

Fights: 23

Wins: 23

Wins by knockout: 9

Losses: 0

Draws: 0

What has Canelo Alvarez said about the fight?

The fighters have exchanged indirect words on what to expect from the bout on Saturday, with Alvarez dismissing Scull’s claims of eating the Mexican.

“He’s going to eat punches, that’s what he’s going to eat,” Alvarez told iFL TV on Wednesday.

The famous boxer has previously said he will treat the bout with importance, as it presents him with the opportunity to fight in a different country.

“That motivates myself – fighting in another country. I feel great about it. This fight is very important to me. I never take anything easy.”

What has Scull said about the fight?

Meanwhile, Scull has said he doesn’t want to be disrespectful towards his opponent but will “eat him” in the ring.

“I’m here to win and that’s it,” the challenger said on Tuesday.

“I’m going to eat him. Now, I’m focused on what I have to do. I’m very excited because I’m here to shut some mouths and do what I have to do.”

Why did Alvarez pull out of his fight with Jake Paul?

When the Mexican boxing icon passed up a speculated bout with the YouTube personality and boxer Jake Paul in favour of a deal with Riyadh Season in February, Paul termed him “a money-hungry squirrel” chasing his “next nut”.

Alvarez signed a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season, with his upcoming bout against Scull being the first one.

Alvarez would have been an astronomical favourite to beat Paul, who beat Mike Tyson in November 2024.