Saul “Canelo” Alvarez celebrates Mexican Independence Day a little late this year. His customary appearance is delayed two weeks in 2023 to Saturday, September 30. Fight Week is now here.

Alvarez surprised plenty of fans and the boxing media when he announced his next opponent via Instagram: not middleweight Jermall Charlo, but his brother, super welterweight Jermell Charlo. It’s taken a little time for everyone to wrap their heads around it, but in just a few days we’ll get to see whether the gamble will pay off – and who prevails.

If you’re fortunate to be in Las Vegas for Fight Week, several official events are open to the public, including a public workout and the ceremonial weigh-in on Friday, September 29.

Fans don’t need tickets to get a close-up look at the athletes and enjoy the festivities, then enjoy one of the many viewing events in town or host your own.

If you can’t make it in person, all events will be broadcast live via Showtime’s multiple platforms.

NY Fights will have full coverage of all Fight Week events, concluding in our recap and analysis, including writers Ernie Green and Ryan O’Hara in Las Vegas and ringside on Saturday.

Canelo vs. Charlo Fight Week Schedule

Tuesday, September 26, 2:30 p.m.

Main Event Grand Arrivals: Open to the Public

MGM Grand Hotel Lobby, 3799 S Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas 89109

2:30 p.m. – Elijah Garcia and Armando Reséndiz

2:50 p.m. – Yordenis Ugas and Mario Barrios

3:10 p.m. – Jesus Ramos Jr. and Erickson Lubin

3:30 p.m. – Jermell Charlo

3:50 p.m. – Canelo Álvarez

The event will be streamed live on the Showtime Sports YouTube Channel, App, and Facebook Page.

Wednesday, September 27, 3 p.m.

Undercard Fighters Media Workout: Open to the Public

MGM Grand Hotel Casino Floor (Next to TAP and the MGM Sports Book), 3799 S Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas 8910

3:00 p.m. – Armando Reséndiz

3:20 p.m. – Mario Barrios

3:40 p.m. – Erickson Lubin

4:00 p.m. – Frank Sanchez

4:20 p.m. – Elijah Garcia

4:40 p.m. – Yordenis Ugas

5:00 p.m. – Jesus Ramos Jr.

The event will be streamed live on the Showtime Sports YouTube Channel, App, and Facebook Page.

Thursday, September 28, 1 p.m.

Final News Conference featuring Canelo Alvarez, Jermell Charlo, Jesus Ramos, and Erickson Lubin, Fighters get their last say before settling the score on Saturday. This is NOT open to the public, but there can be fighter, media, and celebrity sightings at the MGM Grand Hotel.

The news conference will be streamed live on the Showtime Sports YouTube Channel, App, and Facebook Page.

Friday, September 29, 2:30 p.m.

Ceremonial Weigh-In: Open to the Public

Toshiba Plaza, T-Mobile Arena

Fighters weigh in and face off for the final time before the opening bell. Get your last look and final assessment.

The event will be streamed live on the Showtime Sports YouTube Channel, App, and Facebook Page.

Saturday, September 30

2 p.m. ­– Doors open at T-Mobile Arena and first undercard fights begin.

2:30 pm: Showtime PPV Countdown Show begins, streaming the non-PPV fights on the Showtime Sports YouTube Channel, App, and Facebook Page.

Among the undercard fights:

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Issac Rodriguez, light heavyweights, 10 rounds

Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander, heavyweights, 10 rounds

Terrell Gausha vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood, middeweights, eight rounds

Gabriel Valenzuela vs. Yeis Gabriel Solano, super lightweights, eight rounds

Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Abimbola Osundairo, super middleweights, six rounds

5 p.m. – Pay Per View Telecast Begins

NY Fights recommends purchasing your PPV from PPV.com, which will feature the return of veteran boxing broadcaster Jim Lampley.

There are four fights on the pay-per-view card:

Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Reséndiz, middleweights, 10 rounds

Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios, interim WBC welterweight title, 10 rounds

Jesus Ramos Jr. vs Erickson Lubin, super-welterweights, 12 rounds

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo, super-middleweights, for Alvarez’s unified, undisputed super middleweight titles

Following the card, post-fight news conference will be streamed live on the Showtime Sports YouTube Channel, App, and Facebook Page.

Viva Mexico cabrones!