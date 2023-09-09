Canelo vs Crawford is the biggest fight in boxing.

That’s the contention being made by the best fighter active today in boxing, Terence Crawford.

“There’s no fighter out there that’s a bigger fight then us,” Crawford posted on X, early Friday evening.

I’d not take issue with that statement of the sport’s lead dog, the Nebraska standout who is nearly universally seen by fans and pundits alike the top athlete, pound for pound, in pugilism.

Would you?

Maybe some AJ diehards think Joshua v Fury is a “bigger” fight than Canelo vs Crawford.

Considering Canelo Vs Crawford?

It’s going to depend on how you define “bigger,” though, right?

Monetarily, the heavyweights are going to draw a bigger pot, but as far as what INTRIGUES you, is Crawford vs Canelo at the top of your wish list?

Ok, as long as we are trafficking in this realm, semi dodgy a proposition in such a sport, what do you think happens in a “Budelo” Canelo Vs Crawford match?

Yes, you will be better prepared to answer that come Sept 30, when Canelo looks to show Jermell Charlo that weight classes are a bitch when one oversteps boundaries.