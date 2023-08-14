Capella Grey has joined a chorus of up-and-coming rappers who want Tory Lanez released from jail, while swearing that Megan Thee Stallion wasn’t really shot.

The “Gyalis” performer took to his Instagram stories on Saturday (August 12) to unleash a profanity-laced tirade against everyone from “industry n-ggas” to “babyfathers.”

“1. Ya industry n-ggas be pussies,” his tirade began. “2. We don’t condone ANY typa violence against women ever. So we’re not saying free him because we are condoning a shooting. If she was shot then of course prison would be deserved, bro or not bro. We are saying free him because the girl wasn’t shot.”

He continued: “Regardless of if you fw him or not, the fact is something is too weird about this case. Too weird. And now this case too much for the truth to even matter anymore. Ya be saying free ya babyfathers that be locked up for PROVEN RAPE and PROVEN MURDER. In this case he’s not even in jail for shooting her. He is not in jail for assault. That’s my bredin & im just saying this shit don’t make sense.”

Check out his post below.

Capella Grey defends Tory Lanez & questions whether Megan Thee Stallion was really shot https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/VGf6zlNwST — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 13, 2023

As might be expected, Akademiks — who has a history of venom against Megan Thee Stallion — reshared the story on his Instagram stories.

The internet personality is another public figure who expressed his disapproval of Tory Lanez being sentenced to 10 years in prison. Additionally, he reacted to Meghann Cuniff’s coverage of the case, which involved her confirming that information was indeed leaked to Ak, as well as users saying that Ak should get arrested for it.

“Arrested for what?” he said angrily, during a recent Rumble livestream. “I’m not in the case. I’m a citizen, my n-gga. Here’s the facts — I can say whatever the fuck I want.”

He added: “Bring the lawsuit or Imma tell ya’ll to suck dick every day. Ya’ll gotta bring a lawsuit, and I told you, I have half a million [incoherent]. Suck dick, all ya’ll. Meghann Cuniff, Meg Thee Stallion, all ya’ll — I don’t gotta tell you who the fuck gave me that information. If it was a serious enough problem, that fucking judge would’ve fucking tried to subpoena me.”

Despite being convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez maintains his innocence, and has started fundraising efforts to get him out of jail — including selling “Free Tory” merch.