Pharmacy benefit manager Capital Rx announced it acquired health navigation platform Amino Health.

Amino Health will become Capital Rx’s care navigation offering, Judi Care, thereby expanding the company’s enterprise platform capacity to almost 60 million covered lives across its portfolio.

Judi Care is a healthcare navigation platform that links members to in-network care with built-in cost transparency.

The platform aims to simplify the process by integrating provider search, appointment booking, cost estimates and prescription savings.

According to the company, Judi Care, when combined with Judi Health, a unified claims processing platform, will provide health plans, third-party administrators, government agencies, employers and health systems with a fully integrated offering aimed at managing pharmacy and medical benefits.

“Outdated technology, stale provider directories and misaligned incentives should never encumber a patient’s care journey,” AJ Loiacono, cofounder and CEO of Capital Rx, said in a statement.

“With Judi Care’s data-first, AI-driven patient navigation solution, we are bringing our clients the level of transparency and control required to engage and empower plan members to seek the best possible care when needed.”

John Asalone, currently the CEO of Amino Health, will become executive vice president of Judi Care.

“By integrating provider search, appointment booking, cost estimates and prescription savings into one seamless experience, we are empowering people to take control of their health,” Asalone said in a statement.

“We have brought all the data together in a configurable, AI-driven platform to deliver the best navigation experience possible. Joining Capital Rx will accelerate our mission and bring the platform to millions of more members.”

THE LARGER TREND

In 2024, Amino Health and Motive Practicing Wisely Solutions launched Amino Motivate, an accountable care organization (ACO) optimization offering that integrates data-driven physician performance analytics and consulting services.

Amino Motivate aims to provide a detailed analysis that compares ACO physicians to peers in comparable networks, focusing on the cost, quality and relevance of care.

It also identifies key areas for improvement that enable ACOs to make decisions about resource allocation and care strategies.

In July 2023, Amino Health secured $42 million in credit financing from Oxford Finance as part of an $80 million raise the previous May.

The company used the funds to accelerate its growth, expand its team, increase market reach and enhance its technology infrastructure.

In 2023, Amino Health received $80 million in equity and debt financing led by Transformation Capital alongside Oxford Finance.

Transformation Capital joined existing investors WTI, Red Swan Ventures, North Woodmere Capital and Commerce Ventures.

In 2024, Capital Rx launched Never More Again, a pharmacy benefit management model that enables self-funded plan sponsors to continually access preferred drug prices without having to reimplement a plan, reissue cards or expose members to unnecessary disruption.