Mr. Gallagher graduated with a B.A.Sc. in mineral engineering from the University of British Columbia in 1974 and has worked in the mining industry for more than 45 years. Prior to joining Capstone he was President & CEO and a director of New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold producer with projects on three continents, and also spent 15 years with Placer Dome Inc. and 7 years with Newmont Mining Corporation. He joined the Board of Capstone Mining Corp. in 2016 and served as Chair of the Technical and Operational Performance Committee (“TOP”) since 2019.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Capstone Copper Corp. (“Capstone” or the “Company”) (TSX:CS) (ASX:CSC) announces that Mr. Robert (“Bob”) Gallagher has retired from the Board of Directors of the Company effective May 30, 2024.

Mr. Darren Pylot, Chairman of the Board, commented, “We are deeply grateful for the expertise Bob brought and we thank him for his significant contributions and dedication to Capstone over his eight years of service on our Board. We wish him all the best in his retirement. The Board intends to initiate a process to replace Mr. Gallagher. In the interim, Gordon Bell, Director, will act as interim chair of the TOP and will be joined by Anne Giardini, Director, who previously served on the TOP.”

About Capstone Copper Corp.

Capstone Copper Corp. is an Americas-focused copper mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. We own and operate the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, USA, the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico, the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile, and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine, located in the Atacama region, Chile. In addition, we own the fully permitted Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold project, located approximately 30 kilometres northeast of Mantoverde in the Atacama region, Chile, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties in the Americas.

Capstone Copper’s strategy is to unlock transformational copper production growth while executing on cost and operational improvements through innovation, optimization and safe and responsible production throughout our portfolio of assets. We focus on profitability and disciplined capital allocation to surface stakeholder value. We are committed to creating a positive impact in the lives of our people and local communities, while delivering compelling returns to investors by responsibly producing copper to meet the world’s growing needs.

