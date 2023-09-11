Evans, 42, and Baptista, 26, exchanged vows on Saturday, according to New York Post’s Page Six in what was a “locked down tight” wedding where guests signed NDAs and phones were banned.

The guest list reportedly included some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner who, like Evans, are a part of the Marvel franchise.

Baptista, who is Portuguese and stars in Netflix series Warrior Nun, is said to have been dating the actor for almost two years.

However, the couple were only romantically linked when they were pictured enjoying a stroll hand in hand last November.

The actor left a flirty comment on one of Baptista’s Instagram posts around the time news broke of their relationship.

While he has shared a few Instagram snaps and videos of them together, they have never publicly spoken about their romance.

He also posted a photo montage of them on Instagram to mark Valentine’s Day.

“They are in love and Chris has never been happier,” an insider previously told People. “His family and friends all adore her.”

The Knives Out actor, who has dated a string of famous women including actresses Lily Collins, Jessica Biel and Minka Kelly, has shared his desire to tie the knot in the past.

The pair were first romantically linked in November 2022 after dating for a year / Instagram/Chris Evans

He also told People: “That’s absolutely something I want – wife, kids, building a family.

“When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.”

He continued: “Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that – I can’t think of anything better.”