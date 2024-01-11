In Doha, Noor Al-Nasr, a visionary filmmaker, crafts a narrative that aims to transcend beyond Qatari borders. “Sanad,” her latest film, is a local narrative of two brothers who come together after their obvious differences.

Qatari filmmaker Noor Al-Nasr

The Making of ‘Sanad’

More than storytelling, “Sanad” is a cultural conversation. Noor uses the film to weave a narrative deeply rooted in Qatari history while looking toward the future. “The purpose of stories like these is to show how the same all are despite our differences,” she says.

“Sanad” revolves around Jassem, who is drawn into his estranged brother Ali’s chaotic world while dealing with his plans. The film follows their tumultuous journey, culminating in an unexpected bonding over a prank that went completely wrong.

Her work, including “Sanad,” integrates traditional narratives with modern techniques, elevating the Qatari film industry to new heights. “I aspire to captivate global audiences with stories from Qatar. Our culture is beautiful, and it’s time to invite people to see what we are all about,” she declares.

Being Part of Crafting Qatar’s Cinematic Identity

Moreover, Noor’s passion for art and film intersects with her unique role as a filmmaker and an artist. Her artistic journey extends beyond the camera as she has participated in various art exhibitions, showcasing works that complement her love for storytelling.

“Adaptations: words to pages to screens” is the title of Noor’s work at Intaj, a multimedia exhibition that traces the remarkable history of Arab cinema. The work by Noor discusses the film industry’s rise during cinema’s golden era during the 1940s and 1950s.

“Writers were regarded as the driving force and the fuel that set the wheel spinning, creating the worlds from which the characters and visuals emerged. When I think of Arab Cinema, I recall being introduced to it at the age of 9, sharing a screen with my mom, and watching mesmerizing black and white Egyptian movies,” shares Noor. “Growing up, I learned that many iconic movies were adaptations of novels written by highly acclaimed writers.”

Shaping the Future of Qatar’s Cinema Toward Global Acclaim

DOP Yasser Mustafa

Furthermore, Noor is working on “The Pearl,” a significant project to further her impact in the industry. “The Pearl” delves into Qatar’s past, exploring themes of heritage and identity. This film is a significant step in Noor’s career, potentially propelling her to new levels of international recognition and reinforcing her role in bringing Qatari stories to a global audience.

This film portrays the transformative journey of Khalid, a modern, tech-obsessed teenager who travels back to 1930s Qatar. Without technology, he learns vital lessons about empathy, communication, and family values, ultimately returning to his own time enriched with a deeper understanding of his roots and a renewed appreciation for his family.

Reflecting on her flourishing career as a filmmaker, Noor considers her role in the industry. “Filmmaking is a responsibility to our heritage and future generations,” she muses. Noor’s filmmaking journey inspires Qatar’s filmmakers and the global film community. The films she creates mirror her vision, a narrative that brings Qatar’s story to the international forefront.