



ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s China-backed Hambantota International Port said a car carrier from Japan had discharged 196 vehicles destined to the local market after imports were allowed after a 5-year ban.

MV Jupiter Leader of the NYK lines had Landcruisers, Hilux cabs, Prado SUVs, Toyota sedans and Suzuki vehicles.

To speed up clearing a dedicated customs inspection bay with 14/7 CCTV monitoring and high intensity lighting was set up to carry out compliance checks.

A newly designed vehicle import yard, capable of storing approximately 4,000 vehicles has been demarcated for local and transshipment vehicles with access to restricted to authorised personnel.

“Understanding the needs of importers and wharf clerks, HIP offers designated areas with basic amenities for those visiting the port for vehicle clearance,” the port said.

“Vehicle Processing Stations have also been established to handle necessary paperwork and ensure a smooth transition from port to market.”

The MV Jupiter had 2,318 units and 1940 vehicles were transshipped bound for African markets. (Colombo/Mar02/2025)