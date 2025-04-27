A number of people have been killed and multiple others have been injured after a driver drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver on Saturday night.

Vancouver police have not released any details about what happened but they did confirm that a driver drove into the crowd at East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street just after 8 p.m. PT.

Police said the driver is in custody.

In a statement, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said he is shocked and saddened by the “horrific incident” at the Lapu Lapu Day event.

“We will work to provide more information as soon as we can, but at this time Vancouver police have confirmed that there are a number of fatalities and multiple injuries,” Sim said.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver’s Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time.”

No further details are confirmed at this time but more details are expected soon.

In a statement, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, who was at the festival earlier in the evening said he was horrified to learn of the incident.

I am horrified to learn of an incident at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day celebrations that injured and killed innocent people. As we wait to learn more, our thoughts are with the victims and their families – and Vancouver’s Filipino community, who were coming together today to… — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) April 27, 2025

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre also expressed his shock at what happened.

I am shocked by the horrific news emerging from Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day Festival tonight. My thoughts are with the Filipino community and all the victims targeted by this senseless attack. Thank you to the first responders who are at the scene as we wait to hear more. — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) April 27, 2025

B.C.’s Premier David Eby also took to social media to express his shock at what happened.

“Police are investigating & a suspect is in custody,” Eby said.

“We are in contact with the City of Vancouver and will provide any support needed. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones.

Shocked & heartbroken to hear of the lives lost & those injured at the Lapu Lapu festival. Police are investigating & a suspect is in custody. We are in contact with the City of Vancouver and will provide any support needed. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. https://t.co/VJ5HU58m6f — David Eby (@Dave_Eby) April 27, 2025

Lapu Lapu Day was officially declared in B.C. on April 27, 2023.

It is a festival to mark the enduring impact on Filipino values, notably the spirit of bayanihan – the collective community effort – on the Vancouver community.

It serves as a powerful reminder that the lessons of history can bridge gaps, inspire unity, and strengthen the bonds of communities, celebrating the rich tapestry of cultures that make up the beautiful mosaic of British Columbia and the Philippines alike.