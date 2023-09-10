CAR experts have revealed the best way to clean your motor without damaging the paintwork.

Handy advice from Swansway Motor Group will leave your car squeaky clean in no time.

1 Motors experts have lifted the lid on how to clean your car without damaging the paintwork Credit: Alamy

Motorists should first begin by removing excess dirt and grime by washing downward with a hose or pressure washer.

Washing your car in this direction will prevent any dust being pushed under the paint.

Attempting to remove the dust with your hand or even drawing jokey images could cause permanent to the motor.

After washing down the exterior, use soapy water to wash your car thoroughly, especially areas where there have been build ups of dust.

After letting the soapy water sit for a few minutes, rinse the motor again with water.

It comes after millions of Brits woke up to find their cars engulfed by dust on Thursday morning.

The dust was in fact sand which had travelled thousands of miles from the Sahara desert.

The Met Office urge motorists to wait a few more days before giving their vehicles a deep clean, as the dust is expected to hang in the air until the end of the week.

