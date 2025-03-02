– A driver lost control of a car, which then overturned at KM7.5 of the Penang Bridge on the morning of March 2.

The car was heading from the island to the mainland when it crashed into and then over the divider, tearing apart more than 10 divider panels before landing on the island-bound side of the bridge.

The accident happened around 7.30am and led to slow traffic and congestion for about two hours.

Expressway operator Plus Malaysia’s @plustrafik X account reported that as at 7.37am, the right and middle lanes of the Penang Bridge island-bound were blocked due to the accident, causing traffic to slow down.

At the time of writing, it was not known whether there were any casualties from the incident. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

