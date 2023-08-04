It’s a “lovely painting” of the famous Cardenden goalkeeper, who tragically died aged 22 of an injury sustained in a Celtic v Rangers match at Ibrox in September 1931, but no-one seems to know who the artist was or how it came to be hanging in a local pub for decades.

Chairman of the John Thomson Memorial Committee, Alex Burns, said he had been contacted by Tommy McFarlane, who runs the Auld Hoose in the village, to say that he wanted to pass the artwork onto the committee.

Alex said: “It is a lovely painting of the Prince of Goalkeepers, set in a beautifully crafted frame, but Tommy has no real idea of who did the painting and when or how it arrived at the Auld Hoose.

“He did say that from the 1930s up to the current day, visitors have come from the west of Scotland to visit John’s grave at Bowhill Cemetery, and it is possible that one of these people might have brought this copy through and left it at the Auld Hoose, which is only yards from the cemetery.”

The memory of the famous Celtic goalkeeper from Cardenden is kept alive through the annual John Thomson Memorial Tournament. (Image: David Wardle)

As far as he knows three copies of the painting were made.

Margaret King, from the Bowhill Centre, added: “It really is a striking piece of artwork steeped in history and it would be good to get more information about it.

“If anyone could help us we would be delighted to hear from them at the Centre on 01592 583471 or just call in on us at 145 Station Road, Cardenden.”

Thomson was a regular in the Celtic team and a Scotland player by the time he was 20, with the football world left devastated by his death.

Despite his tender years he was already a Hoops legend and his funeral in Cardenden was attended by thousands of people.

Alex has done his best to preserve the memory of the famous goalie and founded the John Thomson Memorial Committee in 1983.

Winners of the John Thomson Memorial Tournament outside Celtic Park in February. (Image: Alex Burns)

A football pitch at the Bowhill Centre is now named after the Celtic legend, a children’s football tournament takes place there every year while a new venture, the John Thomson Football Academy, launched in June.

The committee hope to be able to mount the artwork in the hall of fame by the time of this year’s tournament on Sunday September 17.