A huge turn out took part in the event, including former Scottish international full-back, Tosh McKinlay, representing Celtic FC, to remember the goalkeeper who had forced his way into the Scotland set-up after a series of fine performances, and died aged only 22 after the injuries he sustained in an accidental clash which occurred in an Old Firm derby with Rangers, at Ibrox, in September 1931.

Former Celtic defender Tosh McKinlay laid a wreath on behalf of the football club. (Image: David Wardle)

Among those who made excellent contributions to the occasion were local clergymen, Canon Brian Gowans and Rev Donald Lawrie, and Councillor Linda Erskine.

Also putting wreaths down were the Celtic Graves Society and representatives of local Celtic Supporter Clubs, and during the event a lament was played by Piper Stevie Dewar.

Striking floral tributes were created by Amanda Burns, whose father Alex is chairman of the John Thomson Memorial Committee.

Once the formal events were completed, those attending then went over to lay wreaths at the nearby Bowhill Mining Disaster memorial, to remember the accident which claimed the lives of many local miners only weeks after the death of John Thomson.

Once the cemetery events were complete a buffet was served, at Bowhill Centre, arranged by Amanda Burns, when a piece of refurbished artwork, depicting John Thomson, was unveiled.

The wooden structure, which for many years had featured on a wall local pub, The Auld Hoose, including a painting of John Thomson, had deteriorated.

Many people gathered to pay their respects to the Prince of Goalkeepers. (Image: David Wardle)

However, Glasgow man, Sean Burns, spent several weeks restoring the artwork and it was unveiled at Bowhill Centre where it will be part of the John Thomson Hall of Fame.

Alex Burns was delighted with the way the evening went: “The weather was fantastic and everyone who took part made it a such a grand event, with Father Gowans and Rev Lawrie, along with Tosh McKinlay, making lovely addresses.

“Amazingly we had a visitor from Canada for the evening which all added to the occasion.

The refurbished artwork, depicting John Thomson. (Image: David Wardle)

“The John Thomson Committee would like to thank everyone who came along to remember Cardenden’s Prince of Goalkeepers, and also the staff of the Bowhill Centre for their work, and my daughter Amanda, for her contribution.”

The John Thomson Children’s Football Tournament will take place next Sunday, September 17, at Moorside Park, Dundonald, starting a noon, featuring seven teams.

The grave of Celtic legend John Thomson, the Prince of Goalkeepers, in Bowhill Cemetery. (Image: David Wardle)