Cardi B continues to face abuse from fans of her long-running rival Nicki Minaj, and one social media post making serious allegations about her father has gotten under the Bronx bombshell’s skin.

On Saturday (September 16), a Twitter user by the name of @yonceonikafenty — whose profile picture is Nicki Minaj — wrote on the platform: “Cardi B’s father is a convicted r@pist.. and a p€dophile too.”

The post was accompanied by screenshots of Cardi’s father Carlos Almánzar’s alleged arrest record, claiming he was “convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl in 1988” and “sent to prison for 5 years.”

The following day, Cardi took to her own Twitter account to fire back at the Barb while setting the record straight on her father’s alleged crimes.

“First it was the video lying on Offset, now it’s lies on my dad,” she wrote, quote-tweeting the post. “I’m pretty sure ya know offenders have to take a pic every year.

“Keep it cute on family…Especially offenders, pedos and molesters cuz everybody gonna wanna cry when I start talking about the real pussy snatchers.”

Cardi may have been alluding to Nicki Minaj’s brother, who is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for raping an 11-year-old girl, and husband, who spent four years behind bars in the 1990s for the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl.

The clap-back comes shortly after Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s husbands exchanged words in what appears to be an inherited beef from their famous wives.

Late last week, an undated video went viral showing Nicki’s spouse, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, calling out Offset while stood on an empty street in New York City late at night with a few associates.

The clip was allegedly filmed on the street where Offset and Cardi were staying in a hotel, but neither of them came out to confront the crew.

“Sturdy, n-gga. What’s poppin?” Petty asks threateningly in the video. “Where n-ggas is at, man? Huh? Plan that vacation but we’re planning your funeral, pussy.”

Offset seemingly responded in a video posted to his social media accounts, in which he laughed off Petty’s threat while stepping off a private jet.

“I’m getting off a jet, he’s funny,” Offset chuckled. “Fuck these n-ggas talmbout? … These n-ggas broke! We hoppin’ off jets. Y’all n-ggas standing outside talmbout ‘outside.’ Extremely broke!”

Rumors suggest that the back-and-forth was sparked by Kenneth Petty and his crew threatening Cardi B at the 2023 MTV VMAs earlier this month, which Cardi seemingly responded to on Twitter by writing: “I ain’t even flinch.”

One of Petty’s associates also shared Instagram DMs that Offset had allegedly sent him after the awards show.

“Where you located,” the former Migos rapper wrote in the messages. “You n-ggas old [as hell] in female business with no money for war. Don’t post me either since you a GanGsta right. U live in CHARLOTTE too.”

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj has dealt with her fair share of flak from Cardi B’s fans, who call themselves the Bardi Gang. Earlier this year, the Young Money hitmaker seemingly hit back at her rival’s followers over claims that her figure was editied in a teaser for her “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” music video.

“Photoshop them bars,” she tweeted in response, before adding: “Photoshop them sales.”

She also fired off another ferocious tweet that read: “2023 not the year to play wit ONIKA TANYA MARAJ PETTY RED RUBY DA MF SLEEZE CHUN-Li NICKI MINAJ NICKI DA NINJA NICK DA HARAJUKU BARBIE. 40. Yup. 40’s wit 30 clips. FN’s wit da switch.”